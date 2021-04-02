U.S. markets closed

Update on the Systems Outage Impacting the Massachusetts Vehicle Check Program

·3 min read

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applus Technologies, Inc., provides the following update on the status of restoring full operations for the Massachusetts Vehicle Check program.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Applus detected and stopped a malware attack which has temporarily interrupted the process of conducting vehicle inspections in Massachusetts and other locations. Our first step was to contain the problem by locking down the entire system as soon as the issue was detected.

We quickly notified our program customers at the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). In addition, we notified the station owners, managers and inspectors who perform the vehicle inspections. Our technical team then began immediately working around the clock to resolve this issue in order to restore the program to full operations.

"We truly understand the inconvenience this has caused our agency customers, inspection stations, inspectors and motorists," said Darrin Greene, CEO, Applus Technologies, Inc., USA. "We take very seriously our responsibility to provide the highest quality, most reliable vehicle inspection and emissions testing services to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and pledge to have service restored as quickly as possible."

The MA Vehicle Check program is one of the most innovative and technologically advanced vehicle inspection programs in the country. Due to the sophisticated technology and programming required to operate the program, it is imperative that we ensure every component of the program is free from malware, thoroughly tested and operating normally before bringing the program back online. The testing process will involve all of our agencies as well as the station owners who own and operate the computerized workstation equipment used to perform the motor vehicle inspections.

At this time, we anticipate the program will be back online next week at the earliest. We will routinely update the return to service status as additional information becomes available. It is important to note that we want to make sure we have resolved all issues before restarting the system in order to avoid any additional delays or inconvenience once the program is back up and running.

"The Applus team continues to be in constant, often real-time contact, with the state agencies involved, and are providing frequent updates to inspection station owners/managers and inspectors, as well as motorists, throughout the day via email, website updates and through our customer service call center," said Greene.

Applus is also working with the agencies to conduct virtual meetings on Friday April 2nd for station owners and managers in order to provide updates and address questions and concerns.

To mitigate the impact on the community, Applus is working closely with the RMV which has reached out to law enforcement to ask for consideration for expired stickers to ensure motorists don't face fines or penalties as a result of the system being down. In addition, the 60-day retest requirement and free retest will be extended during this time.

Applus and the RMV continue to provide the following services - business as usual - for stations and inspectors:

  • All scheduled and future trainings will continue as schedule.

  • New and renewed Inspector licenses will continue to be processed.

  • Station license renewals will continue to be processed.

Additional information and updates will be posted to www.MAvehiclecheck.com.

  • Gold rises over 1% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold rose over 1% on Thursday on a retreat in the dollar and U.S. bond yields, while grim jobless data raised prospects for a slower economic recovery and more stimulus that could spur demand for bullion as an inflation-hedge. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the Labor Department said. "The higher initial claims than were expected could lead to more stimulus and a slower recovery," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, adding a weakening dollar and softer yields are helping prices.

  • Bond Traders Gird for More Pain After Biggest Loss Since 1980

    (Bloomberg) -- Everyone’s excited about the prospects for a sharp economic recovery as increasing numbers of Americans get their Covid-19 vaccinations. Well, almost everyone -- holders of U.S. Treasuries have serious reasons for concern. The debt is capping its worst quarter since 1980, when former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker was trying to break inflation by sending rates soaring. And with the economy returning to normal, investors are bracing for higher yields and even more losses to come.The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index sank 4.25% in the three months to March 31, as the bonds came under pressure after the Democrats took the Senate in January and paved the way for a surprisingly large $1.9 trillion spending program championed by President Joe Biden. Add the U.S.’s accelerated vaccine rollout and the Fed’s reluctance to push back against higher yields, and you get a selloff that drove the 10-year rate to the highest since January 2020.Traders and investors see this dynamic extending into the second quarter -- and the rest of the year -- as the Biden administration seeks yet another multi-trillion dollar spending plan and further speeds vaccine deployment. However, the pace of the losses should be more contained, even as the specter of volatility looms.In the first quarter, the market was “firing off on all cylinders when it came to the trajectory toward higher yields, because you had a pathway toward improving fundamentals,” Subareas Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale, said. “I definitely see the case for a steady rise in yields from here on.”Yields on the 10-year climbed more than 80 basis points during the quarter, peaking at 1.77% on March 30, an astonishing about-face after hitting a historic low of 0.31% in March 2020. The 30-year bond had a similar story. While the quarterly jump for both tenors was higher in 2016, the historically low starting point this time set the stage for bigger losses as yields rose.Meanwhile, the breakeven inflation rate for 10-year Treasury inflation protected securities, a gauge of investor expectations for the pace of annual consumer price gains over the next decade, climbed 39 basis points over the quarter and at one point reached as high as 2.37%, a level unseen since 2013.Yet, while that points to inflation running hot enough for the Fed to reach its 2% target, it’s still a far cry from the kinds of forces former boss Volcker sought to tame around four decades ago. And with the Fed’s target range for overnight rates solidly anchored near zero, and its quantitative easing program continuing apace, the picture in short-term yields and monetary conditions is vastly different.Priced In Already?By now, investors have largely priced in much of the encouraging news, so this type of “very disorderly” selloff is likely to abate in the second quarter, according to Bank of America strategist Ralph Axel. The risk is that the upbeat expectations about the recovery haven’t fully materialized yet, opening the door to possible shocks along the way.“The range of outcomes is still very wide,” Axel said. “We’re talking about the darkest depths of the recession or one of the biggest possible growth years we’ve had in decades. We’re kind of teetering between those two possibilities.”Bond investors are also likely to continue challenging the Fed’s resolve, Rajappa said. The most recent phase of the selloff has been led by five- to 10-year notes, which suggests investors are pricing in a more near-term removal of accommodation. Bank of America expects intermediates to underperform as rates continue to climb, Axel said.A slew of Wall Street analysts see the 10-year ending 2021 at around 2%, but there’s potential for a move closer to 2.2% given the expected strong economic recovery, Loomis Sayles portfolio manager Peter Palfrey said. The speed limit on the U.S. economy has increased, meaning the Fed might need to raise its policy rate beyond 2.5%, which would portend higher yields. However, potential tax hikes to pay for the upcoming spending package could impede growth and temper the ascent, he added.(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global factory recovery picks up, but cost pressures grow

    Factories across Europe and Asia ramped up production in March as a solid recovery in demand helped manufacturers move past the setbacks of the pandemic, although escalating costs and supply- chain disruptions were creating challenges and driving prices. A series of upbeat factory surveys released on Thursday reinforced market optimism that vaccine rollouts, as well as strong growth in global powerhouses like the United States and China, would help economies emerge from their sharp downturns of 2020. Euro zone monthly factory activity growth galloped at its fastest pace in the near 24-year history of a leading business survey last month, but supply chain disruptions and renewed lockdowns in the region may rein it in soon.

  • Suriname Defaults as Time Runs Out for Third Debt Payment Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Suriname skidded into default after the government ran out of time to convince bondholders to yet again push back bond payments.Fitch Ratings downgraded the nation to RD from C and declared default on the $675 million of dollar bonds due in 2023 and 2026 after the country failed to make an already delayed debt payment on March 31. That’s Suriname’s third default event of the Covid era per Fitch’s criteria.Bondholders now have until next week to accept a consent solicitation that would defer the missed payment until at least May as Suriname works toward an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.“The government of Suriname continues to negotiate with creditors for a comprehensive restructuring of its external bonds, which has been a protracted process,” Fitch analyst Kelli Bissett-Tom said in a report Thursday.The next move will be to see whether investors accept the latest change in terms by 5 p.m. in New York on April 8. If the consent solicitation is accepted, the payments will become due on May 10. Conditionally, the payment could instead be made in July if the nation secures a staff-level IMF agreement by the end of April.The nation’s dollar debt due in 2026 is trading at about 69 cents on the U.S. dollar as its new coalition government tries to revamp the former Dutch colony’s economy and make its foreign obligations more sustainable. Bondholders already granted two separate government requests in 2020 to defer payments as the nation developed a plan, which both count as default events, according to Fitch.The IMF wrapped up a mission to the nation in February, and government authorities expect a “successful conclusion” as they work toward an agreement on the macro-fiscal framework and policy promises needed in order to get a program, the nation said in its solicitation. The possibility of oil off the coast is also offering some hope, even though Tullow Oil Plc found only “minor” shows in a recent exploration well.“The working assumption is that Suriname’s oil finds will boost the country’s growth massively in five years’ time, just as it happened in neighboring Guyana,” said Carlos de Sousa, an emerging-market portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich. “So while Suriname’s ability to pay in the short term is very limited, it may be very good in the long term.”Suriname’s bonds, while still trading well below par, have more than doubled in price since voters chose the opposition over previous President Desi Bouterse, a former coup leader with convictions for cocaine smuggling and murder. Investors demand an extra risk premium of 1,930 basis points to hold Surname’s sovereign debt over U.S. Treasuries, according to Bloomberg Barclays data.The new president, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, inherited a swathe of economic problems, including a wide current-account deficit, depleted foreign reserves and an economy dragged down by the pandemic and low oil export prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank’s DWS Signals a Green Light to Pursue Big Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management business is considering transformational takeovers with the confidence that it has a green light from Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing to pursue major acquisitions.Asoka Woehrmann, head of asset manager DWS Group, is scanning for large-scale deals as well as bolt-on acquisitions, people with knowledge of the matter said. He’s confident that Sewing, who had previously been reluctant to see Deutsche Bank’s stake diluted, would allow DWS to sell fresh equity to finance the right deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Deutsche Bank, halfway through an ambitious cost-cutting plan, is turning to growth after volatile global markets during the pandemic boosted its investment bank. The boom in trading is reassuring Sewing that he will hit the 2022 profitability target, on which he has staked his credibility, allowing him to relax the tight control he has sought to exercise over the bank.DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.Sewing has said he wants DWS to become a top 10 global asset manager as scale becomes an ever more important success factor in an industry faced by growing margin pressures. While DWS -- with about 790 billion euros of assets under management -- is large by European standards, it falls far short of global passive providers such as BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard. Deutsche Bank ranks about 17th globally, according to ADV Ratings and a deal could help it catch up with rivals such as France’s Amundi.Woehrmann is now screening the market for large-scale purchases after a previous attempt to merge with UBS’s asset management unit fell apart two years ago. The two banks couldn’t reach an agreement on who would retain majority control of the combined entity, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.Woehrmann later described M&A as a “personal ambition,” though Deutsche Bank’s large restructuring put those plans on hold. Both he and Sewing recently had their contracts extended by the bank.There aren’t any talks yet between DWS and other asset managers, the people said. The asset management unit of Credit Suisse could be a potential target for DWS if the bank was interested in selling, they said. Credit Suisse recently said it’s considering options for the unit and appointed Ulrich Koerner, who led UBS’s asset management at time of the talks with DWS, as its new head. A sale could potentially help the bank replenish capital buffers from the expected financial hit from the Greensill and Archegos implosions.Asset managers of banks are in the spotlight as the industry consolidates globally. Wells Fargo recently sold its fund business while Societe Generale SA is in final talks to dispose of its ETF business Lyxor. Bank of Montreal is running an auction for parts of its asset-management arm.Scale is getting more important for firms due to competition from low-cost providers such as Vanguard and Blackrock. Some asset managers have also bought alternative asset managers to diversify and boost returns. Overall, deal volumes are at the highest since the financial crisis with asset managers looking for transformational deals including firms such as State Street. Morgan Stanley bought Eaton Vance and Legg Mason was acquired by Franklin Templeton.DWS’s unusual legal structure makes it possible for Deutsche Bank to reduce its stake to as low as 40% -- equivalent to half its stake -- without the need to de-consolidate the asset manager from its accounts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Despite the Rally, Gold Still on Track for Steep Quarterly Loss

    Gold tends to strengthen when the dollar weakens because the metal is a dollar-denominated asset, making it less-expensive for foreign buyers.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – New Minor Top Formed at .7034; Could Weaken on Close Under .6988 Pivot

    The direction of the NZD/USD into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at .6989.

  • Geely Weighs Reviving IPO of $20 Billion Volvo Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering reviving plans for an initial public offering of its Volvo Cars unit that could value the business at around $20 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Closely held Geely Holding has been speaking with potential advisers about selling shares in Volvo Cars as soon as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering potential listing venues including Stockholm and Amsterdam, the people said.Automakers have been searching for ways to fund the enormous investments needed for the seismic shift toward electric vehicles. In February, Geely Holding scrapped plans to merge Volvo Cars with the Chinese group’s publicly traded unit, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. It decided instead to bundle the two firms’ powertrain operations into a new company and team up on technology development.Early StageDeliberations are at an early stage, and details such as the potential valuation could change, the people said. A representative for Geely Holding declined to comment. A spokesperson for Volvo Cars said the February agreement “enables both companies to explore respective capital market options to realize shareholder value.”“Volvo Cars will be reviewing various options, which could include plans for a potential IPO and stock market listing,” the spokesperson said. “As yet, no decisions have been taken. Appropriate regulatory disclosures will be made in due course, should they be required.”Geely Holding previously pursued an IPO of Volvo Cars in 2018. It shelved the plans after investors balked at its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.Companies have raised $220 billion from IPOs globally this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up almost sixfold on the first quarter of 2020, when the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic grounded listings.Geely Holding acquired the maker of the XC90 SUV from Ford Motor Co. for $1.8 billion in 2010. The Swedish brand prospered under the new ownership, keeping much of its independence in running global operations. In 2020, Volvo sold more than 660,000 cars, with China as its largest market followed by the U.S., Sweden and Germany.Global TiesAn IPO of Volvo would add to globe-spanning ties and partnerships in vehicle manufacturing of Li Shufu, Geely Holding’s founder and chairman. Li is Daimler AG’s biggest shareholder and owns the second-largest stake in Volvo AB, the Swedish truckmaker, as well as control of sports-car maker Lotus and London’s iconic black cabs.This year alone, Li has forged ties with search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc., Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., to keep pace with the quickening shift to electrification and more software in cars. Volvo this month set an ambitious goal to only sell cars powered by a battery from 2030. The pledge, which goes even further than plans announced by Volkswagen AG or BMW AG, puts Volvo on the trajectory of EV-only newcomers. Their soaring valuations -- with China’s NIO Inc. roughly on par with BMW -- have been a wake-up call to longstanding manufacturers.Geely Holding, China’s biggest manufacturer of local-branded conventional automobiles, has also been plowing resources into electric vehicles. Geely and Volvo’s jointly-held brand Lynk & Co. will start shipments to Europe in April of its China-made 01 SUV.Geely also controls electric-vehicle maker Polestar, which is exploring options to go public as soon as this year in the U.S. or Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday.Polestar, which is jointly owned by Volvo and Geely, launched the electric Polestar 2 in 2019 to challenge Tesla Inc.’s Model 3.(Updates with IPO data in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank Dodged Archegos Hit With Quick $4 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in a private deal Friday, helping it emerge unscathed from a scramble that may cost some rivals billions of dollars.The German bank executed the direct sale after Archegos defaulted on margin loans used to build up highly leveraged bets on stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said. At the time, other lenders had already started selling and the pressure was on Deutsche Bank to rid itself of the exposure or potentially get stuck with losses.One of the buyers was Marshall Wace, among Europe’s largest hedge fund managers, according to a person familiar with its role who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The names of the others weren’t immediately available.Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Marshall Wace declined to comment.The $4 billion sale brings to almost $30 billion the known value of investments that have been liquidated in the messy unwinding of Archegos. The private investment firm, run by former Tiger Management star Bill Hwang, grew into a hidden colossus before collapsing almost overnight in one of the biggest margin calls in history.Bloomberg has reported that Archegos lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG tried to broker some kind of standstill agreement with Hwang last week, seeking to untie positions without causing panic. But any agreement was elusive and the trades started to become public on Friday, triggering a selloff.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. dumped multibillion-dollar blocks of stock, in some cases through the weekend, to recover capital they loaned to Archegos. Deutsche Bank previously said it was able to de-risk its Archegos exposure and doesn’t expect to incur losses on the trades.It is the second time in less than a year that Deutsche Bank avoided damage from a big corporate collapse it had exposure to. The lender also emerged relatively unscathed when the German payments company Wirecard AG imploded in one of the country’s largest accounting scandals. The insolvency inflicted hundreds of millions of euros in credit losses on many lenders that, unlike Deutsche Bank, hadn’t hedged their exposure.Swiss rival Credit Suisse expects a hit in the billions of dollars from Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said, while Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it may lose as much as $2 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate the Archegos blowup may cause as much as $10 billion of combined losses for banks.David Herro, chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholders -- said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that the Archegos incident was a “wake-up call” for Credit Suisse and should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.Shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 21% this week on concern over the size of its potential Archegos hit. Deutsche Bank is down 2.9%.(Adds details about Deutsche Bank’s hedging before Wirecard scandal in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Surges Past Record 4,000 on Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to a record high on the first day of the second quarter as increased stimulus in the world’s largest economy fueled optimism about the global recovery.The benchmark S&P 500 Index closed above 4,000 for the first time as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion spending plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. Technology shares led the gains, though value stocks also joined in on the rally. Treasuries rebounded after the worst quarter in decades. Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to increase production gradually over the next three months.“The S&P 500 hitting a high point is a sign of the positive environment in this highly volatile time,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments LLC.Traders are jockeying for position before the Easter weekend after data showed U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months, while initial jobless claims unexpectedly increased. Biden’s ambitious plan to rebuild U.S. infrastructure has added to the growth outlook, even though Republican opposition to the plan raises questions about how much can actually be delivered.Microsoft Corp. climbed for a second day as the company’s multibillion-dollar deal to build customized versions of its HoloLens goggles for the U.S. Army moved forward. Western Digital Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. rallied after a report the two companies are individually exploring a potential deal for Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp.Investors remain focused on inflation risk as central banks reassert their commitment to low interest rates. Traders for now are looking past worsening virus trends, such as lockdowns in France and Canada’s Ontario province.“Before you worry about inflation, there’s reflation and I think that’s the main theme in the market,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA.Read More: Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierSome key events to watch this week:U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bright Health Plans IPO to Raise $1 Billion or More

    (Bloomberg) -- Bright Health Group Inc., a digital health records platform, is planning an initial public offering in the U.S. this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Minneapolis-based company plans to raise at least $1 billion in an IPO as soon as late in the second quarter, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Bright Health could be valued at well above $10 billion, said the people. Underwriters are targeting a valuation as high as $20 billion, one of the people said.Bright Health is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc to advise its share sale, the people said.Representatives for Bright Health, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays declined to comment.Bright Health was co-founded in 2015 by Bob Sheehy, the former chief executive officer of insurance giant UnitedHealth Group Inc.The medical services provider operates in 13 states, allowing users to find care and track health-related expenses, its website shows.Bright Health raised $500 million in a series E funding round in September. The round was led by Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates and Blackstone Group Inc. and joined by existing investors including NEA, Bessemer Venture Partners and Greenspring Associates, according to a statement.The company has raised a total of more than $1.5 billion privately from those backers, as well as others such as Cross Creek Advisors and Flare Capital Partners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the coronavirus.As countries like the U.S. rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing. Last week, American refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong. The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit on a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from May to July. That will restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.With oil prices firmly above $60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the U.S. to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of dollars into fiscal stimulus.Major consumers including America and India have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy. Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they didn’t discuss the oil market.The 23-nation coalition will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting. On top of that, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Ann-Louise Hittle, Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s vice president of macro oils, said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2% to $64.75 a barrel in London.Testing TimesThe Saudi minister said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and has the opportunity to reverse course if necessary at its next meeting on April 28.As the world’s largest crude exporter, the kingdom has an unrivaled overview of the health of the global economy. Its state-owned company, Aramco, has visibility of oil demand two months in advance -- the time period in which it informally receives orders from global refiners. So the decision to increase production indicates that Riyadh is seeing sufficient demand for the supplies it will restore in May and June.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening session.For the last two months, Russia and Kazakhstan have been boosting their output while everyone else in the group kept theirs unchanged or cut even deeper. Thursday’s agreement was also an effort to diminish the internal strains this policy was causing.Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly unhappy at the preferential treatment received by one of the group’s most powerful members, a delegate said. Now, all members get to share the benefits of the demand recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘MMT-Lite’ Is Reshaping Markets and May Get $2 Trillion Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one key takeaway for financial markets after a year of pandemic, it’s that officials now seem predisposed to throwing huge amounts of money at protecting their economies.For some strategists this embrace of ultra-low interest rates and record fiscal spending is becoming a flirtation with Modern Monetary Theory, which says governments can spend heavily when price pressures are low. President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is set to be the next big outlay.Whatever the truth of the claim about MMT, the flood of cheap money is reshaping markets. Pricing models have warped, a new breed of activist retail investor is amassing on forums such as WallStreetBets and Bitcoin is surging. Even the recent hedge fund blowup failed to dispel the liquidity-fueled optimism. The next big shift may be a breakout in inflation, judging by warnings from the likes of former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.“What Covid-19 has done is accelerated fiscal policy and fiscal response, and married closer and closer coordination with monetary tools,” said Viktor Shvets, head of Asian strategy with Macquarie Capital Ltd. “It’s not MMT yet, but it comes very close to it. The result is market signals atrophy and deteriorate.”In stocks, day traders flush with stimulus checks and mobilized by “meme” culture have made a mockery of traditional investing rules. Call-option frenzy has eased but remains historically elevated in derivatives markets. Cryptocurrencies have soared atop the tide of cash injections.Government policies that Mary Nicola, global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, describes as “MMT-lite” are also galvanizing the inflation debate headlined by Summers.Economic SlackHer counter to warnings over price pressures amid the recovery from Covid-19 is that high unemployment shows economies have slack. Market expectations for inflation over the next decade have climbed steeply but remain roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.“We see the COVID-19 crisis as a deflationary shock which enables these ‘MMT-lite’ strategies to be adopted, at least for now,” Nicola said.At the other end of the spectrum are calls to back assets like commodities and gold to hedge inflation risk. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists last month said commodities appear to have begun a supercycle of years-long gains.This year’s bond market selloff signaled investor concern that price pressures may force an earlier than expected tapering of stimulus, thereby disappointing MMT proponents like the left wing of Biden’s Democratic party.For Macquarie’s Shvets, investors will continue testing the policy backdrop for weaknesses, but there is no normalization in sight.“Most investors are asking how do we normalize fiscal policy,” he said. “Well you don’t. The only thing that can derail it is if suddenly we have stagflation. But it’s very hard to generate inflation in a world that’s highly leveraged, highly financialized.”With the TideInvestors, meanwhile, are rowing with the tide of global liquidity, which has helped stocks vault about 51% over the past year.“I don’t get too wrapped up in the exact particulars of historic average values when we’re in a totally different zipcode for interest rates,” said Scott Berg, global equities portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. “We’re in this crazy weird world -- stay invested, stay in the game.”Officials seem convinced that history will judge global fiscal support of $14 trillion and counting, backed by expansive monetary policy, to be the right response to the crisis. Some veteran market watchers agree.“What we’ll remember is that the benefits of very aggressive policy intervention appeared to vastly outweigh the cost,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.(Updates with Biden’s plan in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Executives Under Scrutiny for Serial Miscues

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is still tallying the losses from its relationship to Lex Greensill and Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. But attention is likely to soon turn to accountability for a management team stung by serial fiascos. The bank has reactivated a special crisis committee -- led by Chairman Urs Rohner and the heads of the audit and risk committees -- to oversee the issues surrounding Credit Suisse’s dealings with Greensill’s short-term finance shop. It also replaced asset-management head Eric Varvel and suspended bonuses for senior executives amid the Greensill fallout, which is likely to be a fraction of the expected Archegos hit.Read more: How Credit Suisse is bracing for a stunning losses likely to run into the billions"If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” David Herro from Harris Associates, one of the bank’s top shareholders, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse. Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company."Here are some of the Credit Suisse leaders who will have to decide whether more heads will roll — and if so, whose.Thomas Gottstein, chief executive officerThe surprise choice to take over in February 2020, following a spying scandal that drove out Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein previously led the bank’s business in Switzerland. When he got the job, he declared that it was ``time to look forward,'' But Credit Suisse’s troubles have only metastisized since then. First came a $450 million writedown on the bank's stake in hedge fund York Capital and costs related to a longstanding legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities.Then, Greensill’s supply-chain finance business blew up. The board of directors and regulators are looking into how Credit Suisse's supply-chain finance funds, linked to the Greensill business, were sold to investors, including to its own wealth-management clients, and how the bank managed conflicts of interest and its business relationship with Greensill, Bloomberg News has reported. The Archegos episode raises questions about his handle on risk management, particularly since one of his first major initiatives was merging the risk and compliance divisions to streamline and improve risk decision making.For now, though, “I think it is unfair at this stage to put this on Mr. Gottstein,” said Herro. “He attempted and has been attempting to reorganize Credit Suisse, but Rome wasn't built in a day. Unless we see evidence to the contrary, I think he is the right person to continue to lead the organization."Lara Warner, chief risk and compliance officerWith dual Australian-U.S. nationality and a career that's ranged from equity analyst to investment bank chief financial officer, Warner has taken a less traditional route than many of her peers to the highest echelons of risk management and Credit Suisse's executive board. She was the highest-profile member of Thiam's inner circle to win a spot in Gottstein’s top ranks. Her promotion to risk and compliance chief came in the reshuffle that saw the two units combined.She’s facing some of the same tough questions as Gottstein about risk-management practices and culture following her personal involvement in signing off on a loan to Lex Greensill in October.In an area of banking run mostly by men steeped in risk models, her more business-focused approach hasn’t always gone down well, according to conversations with about half a dozen current and former employees who spoke on condition of anonymity. Several left after she took over, while those who stayed were challenged to engage more with the business, according to people who worked with her."In order for the good bits of Credit Suisse to blossom, you need to get rid of bad bits and that is the risk control which has plagued this company for the better part of a decade," said Herro.Brian Chin, CEO of the investment bank Along with Warner, Chin was a big winner in Gottstein's shakeup last summer, when the trading head also won control of the investment bank after a merger of the two units.His promotion -- at least in part -- was due to a turnaround in fortunes in global markets during the latter part of Thiam's era. Now, his business is under intense pressure because of the Archegos losses. Emissaries from several of the world’s biggest prime brokerages tried to head off the chaos before the drama spilled into public view last Friday. Credit Suisse's idea was to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.That strategy failed, prompting banks to start selling. Credit Suisse and Nomura issued profit warnings on Monday. Later in the day, Gottstein and Chin held a call with shellshocked managing directors and other executives where they said the lender was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.Paul Galietto, equities trading headGalietto joined Credit Suisse in 2017 after a stint at UBS Group AG and a two-decade run at Merrill Lynch & Co. He ran Credit Suisse's prime brokerage unit before rising to lead the equities trading division two years ago.Galietto has been tasked with helping the investment bank in its strategy of delivering more stable results while using less capital than the trading business historically has. While revenue has stabilized after a significant decline before Galietto's arrival, the firm ranks well behind U.S. rivals it used to surpass.The equities business posted a 6% increase in revenue last year as clients were active in response to the pandemic, but that paled in comparison to jumps of more than 30% at some major rivals. The bank told investors in December that it still ranked fifth in cash trading and its prime brokerage, led by John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson, was in the top four in each major region.Urs Rohner, chairmanThe Credit Suisse chairman, who has presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in Credit Suisse's recent history during his 10-year tenure, steps down April 30, when Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio takes over. Herro of Harris Associates, who called for him to resign in his standoff with Thiam over the spying scandal, has already singled him out in the wake of the Archegos disclosures.Antonio Horta-Osorio, incoming chairmanThe former CEO of the U.K.’s Lloyd’s Banking Group Plc, he led the bank back to private hands following a 2008 nationalization. The Portuguese national transformed Lloyds in his decade-long tenure, turning it into one of the most efficient lenders in Europe amid thousands of job cuts. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley, ICBC Standard Look to Sell Gupta’s GFG Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley and ICBC Standard Bank are looking to dispose of portions of a loan they made to a key unit of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a sign that lenders may be losing confidence in the embattled metals group.The two banks have started talks with potential buyers of their exposure to debt that financed GFG subsidiary Liberty Industries France’s acquisition of an aluminum smelter from Rio Tinto Plc in 2018, according to people familiar with the matter. The process is at an early stage and may not lead to a sale, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.Representatives for GFG, Morgan Stanley and ICBC Standard Bank declined to comment on the transaction.The plant at Dunkirk, northern France, is Europe’s largest aluminum smelter and one of Gupta’s main industrial assets. Commodity trader Trafigura Group participated alongside a syndicate of banks in the $350 million financing.The Dunkirk loan is one of the few credit lines GFG companies raised from lenders other than Greensill Capital.The demise of the trade finance firm earlier this month, which provided around $5 billion to Gupta companies, has left GFG racing to find new backers. However, a sale by lenders of their exposure to hedge funds and distressed-debt investors could complicate talks between GFG and its other creditors.GFG is also negotiating with the French government and lenders over access to a potential loan of about 70 million euros ($82 million) through a state-backed Covid-19 relief program.Gupta’s Aluminum Unit Seeks Support From French GovernmentSeparately, the industrial conglomerate is being investigated by French authorities in relation to the disappearance of a loan provided by Greensill Capital to GFG-owned Liberty Aluminium Poitou, in central France, according to local media. Negotiations with the Spanish government over the takeover of a smelter in the country were put on hold recently over concerns about whether GFG’s aluminum unit had the financial strength to run the plant.Gupta’s Trophy Deal Shows How He Built a Shaky Empire on DebtA Citigroup Inc. subsidiary filed an application to wind up a key GFG commodities-trading unit on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG late Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Sinks 31% in Setback to London Effort to Lure IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc collapsed in its London public debut as investors abandoned the food-delivery startup criticized for its labor practices and corporate governance, just as the broader technology sector falls out of market favor.The stock plunged as much as 31% in its first minutes of trading to trigger circuit breakers -- the worst performance in decades for a big U.K. listing. The stock closed down 26% at 287.45 pence.Deliveroo’s 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) IPO was meant to be a triumph for the City in its post-Brexit push to lure tech firms away from New York. Instead, the first-day performance looks like a disaster.As appetite sours for stocks that flourished during the lockdown, institutional investors have rebuffed the bellwether for the gig economy in droves. Asset managers including Legal & General Investment Management said they wouldn’t buy the stock because Deliveroo’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices.Investors have also balked at the dual-class structure that allows Chief Executive Officer Will Shu to retain control of the business for three years. Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions.The shares were priced at 390 pence, the bottom end of the initial range. Among the five biggest deals in London this year, Deliveroo is the only company that didn’t receive the highest targeted valuation, data compiled by Bloomberg News show. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., the lead banks on the offering, declined to comment.“It’s not a great endorsement of setting IPOs in the U.K.,” said Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “You have the combination of poor timing, as many ‘at home’ stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, and the well-publicized deal ‘strike’ by a number of A-list institutional investors.”Investors are also souring on the fast-growing companies that benefited during the pandemic. Doordash Inc. has slumped 24% this month, and European rivals Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and Delivery Hero SE have also fallen this year.“The window for tech-driven IPOs just couldn’t be worse,” said Oliver Scharping, a portfolio manager Bantleon AG. “Deliveroo was trying to keep the window open with brute force.”The company and its banks also sought a premium valuation for the stock. At the offering price, Deliveroo fetched 6.4 times last year’s revenue, versus a multiple of 5.8 for Just Eat. At the middle of the original price range, the stock would have been valued at 19 times gross profit versus less than 7 times for its Dutch rival, said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners.Among the losers in the IPO will be retail investors, who were given the option to buy shares via Deliveroo’s app. Retail investors will only be able to trade the stock from April 7.IPO DetailsDeliveroo and investors sold 384.6 million shares at the offer price, equal to a 21% stake. The company raised 1 billion pounds, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Shu, the founder, sold the remaining 500 million pounds of stock.The prospectus indicates Amazon was looking to sell 23.3 million shares in the offering. At the IPO price, this means it received proceeds of 90.9 million pounds, with its remaining stake valued at about 818 million pounds, according to Bloomberg News calculations.Deliveroo is the largest IPO in the U.K. since e-commerce operator THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound listing in September.Like THG, Deliveroo listed with weighted voting rights on the LSE’s standard segment and therefore can’t be included in indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its size. While the stock will lose out on fund flows from passive strategies that track these benchmarks, the same situation hasn’t prevented THG’s shares from surging 26%.Goldman and JPMorgan were joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s IPO, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. were joint bookrunners.(Updates to add closing price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Don’t Get Too Excited, It’s Just Pre-Holiday Short-Covering

    Unless there’s a sudden plunge in yields or a sharp break in the U.S. Dollar, it’s going to be difficult to support a rally over the near-term.

  • Richard Li’s FWD Leaning Toward U.S. for $3 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Ltd., the acquisitive Asian insurance firm backed by billionaire Richard Li, is leaning toward New York as its preferred venue for an initial public offering this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company, whose business spans Southeast Asia, Japan and Hong Kong, is seeking to raise about $3 billion through an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the third quarter, the people said. A deal could value the insurer at more than $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.FWD is working with advisers to adjust its accounting records to U.S. standards and plans to file with regulators in the second quarter, the people said. A U.S. listing would allow Li to keep control of the company via his investment manager Pacific Century Group, one of the people said.The insurer has been considering a range of options over the last few months including a first-time share sale in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported in September. FWD has also weighed plans such as a U.S. listing through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the people said.No final decision has been made and the other potential routes to a listing remain under consideration, the people said. A representative for FWD declined to comment.Founded in 2013, FWD has made numerous acquisitions across Asia in recent years. It has a presence in countries including Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia, according to its website. Its minority shareholders include fellow insurer Swiss Re AG as well as GIC Ventures, RRJ Capital and Hopu Investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Flop Deals Blow to U.K. Post-Brexit Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a triumph for the post-Brexit City of London, a deal that would show the world how British markets could lure hot young companies.Instead the stock-market debut of Deliveroo Holdings Plc, an eight-year-old business backed by none other than Amazon.com Inc., flopped Wednesday in a sharp blow to the City’s latest ambitions.A more than 30% slump following the initial public offering was caused by concerns over labor practices, as well as a recent drop in investor appetite for the technology sector. The company’s decision to have a dual-class structure, which gives outsized voting rights for its founder Will Shu, didn’t help, and was criticized by Legal & General Investment Management, the U.K.’s biggest asset manager.The washout has dented London’s efforts to cast itself as a high-growth listings hub, casting a shadow over a record first quarter for IPOs and proposed changes to make the U.K. more attractive for tech offerings. So far, the City has been losing unicorns to New York’s deeper pool of investors.If the U.K. doesn’t change how it perceives businesses that are not yet profitable, it “will keep losing valuable businesses to the U.S. – and along with it the investment, the intellectual capital and wider growth of the ecosystem,” said Manish Madhvani, managing partner of GP Bullhound LLP, a tech investment firm.Deliveroo’s IPO Debacle Is a Bad Look for London: Alex WebbTech founders generally prefer listing in the U.S. due to rules that give them greater control over their companies even after they’ve gone public. To level the playing field, the U.K. is looking at allowing dual-class structures on the premium listing segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they are currently prohibited.But dual-class shares remain a contentious issue in London. Large money managers have pushed back against the structure, saying it runs afoul of corporate governance norms.The U.K. is also losing startups to deep-pocketed U.S. special purpose acquisition vehicles. Arrival Ltd., a London-based maker of electric vans and buses that counts BlackRock Inc. among its biggest investors, started trading in New York last week after combining with a blank-check firm. Cazoo Ltd. said earlier this week it will list in the U.S. after selling itself to hedge-fund founder Dan Och’s SPAC in a deal valued at $7 billion, turning its back on a potential IPO in London.All is not lost. Some large deals are waiting in the wings. DNA sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, another homegrown U.K. unicorn, on Tuesday said it plans to list in the City in the second half of the year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.