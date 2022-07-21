U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME

·11 min read
  • STBA

INDIANA, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

S&amp;T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&amp;T Bancorp, Inc.)
Second Quarter of 2022 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.25%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.83% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.63%.

  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 1.71%.

  • Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 11%, and NIM (FTE) (Non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022.

  • Strong consumer loan growth of $111.7 million, or 27.5% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022.

  • Nonperforming assets decreased $20.7 million, or 34.8%, compared to March 31, 2022.

  • S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.30 per share dividend compared to $0.28 per share in the same period last year.

"Our performance was strong this quarter with significant growth in net interest income and net interest margin. We also saw significant improvement in our nonperforming assets with a decline of nearly 35% from the first quarter and a 66% decline from a year ago," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We are extremely proud to be recently named by Forbes as a Best-In-State Bank especially on the heels of our recognition by J.D. Power as the highest in overall customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Pennsylvania region. Both awards are an honor and a true reflection of our dedicated employees and the trust our customers have placed in us to help meet their financial needs."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 11%, to $75.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $67.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the second quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 34 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits remained unchanged at 0.14%. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points to 3.56% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $20.7 million, or 34.8%, to $38.8 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease primarily related to the resolution of a $9.9 million commercial and industrial, or C&I, relationship and additional loan pay-offs. Significant progress has been made in reducing nonperforming assets over the past year with a reduction of $74.9 million, or 65.9%, since June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, decreased 30 basis points to 0.55% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.85% at March 31, 2022 and 1.62% at June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net loan recoveries of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross loan charge-offs of $7.7 million were offset by recoveries of $4.7 million during the second quarter of 2022. The C&I relationship previously mentioned resulted in a $5.5 million charge-off which was offset by a $3.9 million C&I recovery from a relationship that was charged off in 2019. The provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to negative $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The negative provision in the first quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the net recovery of $2.0 million. The allowance for credit losses was 1.39% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2022 compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $2.6 million to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Other income decreased $1.9 million primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and a $0.5 million gain on sale of OREO in the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.5 million due to a shift in the volume of loans sold to loans held in the portfolio. Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million to $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $47.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 mainly due to an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits related to higher incentives and medical expense offset by a decline in the fair value of the liability in a nonqualified benefit plan. Professional services and legal increased $0.4 million related to various consulting engagements during the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.1 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in total assets related to a $479.1 million decline in cash balances which was mainly due to a decrease in total deposits and an increase in loans. Total portfolio loans excluding, Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, increased by $107.2 million, or 6.2% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio grew $111.7 million, or 27.5% annualized, with strong growth in both residential mortgages and home equity compared to March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were stable at $2.7 billion compared to March 31, 2022. 
Interest-bearing deposits declined $344.7 million compared to March 31, 2022. The decline in interest-bearing deposits was concentrated in higher balance, rate sensitive customer accounts.
During the second quarter of 2022, 151,220 common shares were repurchased at a total cost of $4.2 million, or an average of $27.46 per share. S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.30 per share cash dividend on July 18, 2022. This dividend compares to a $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable August 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 4, 2022.

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, 2022. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until July 28, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 45770.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power*. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

*S&T Bank received the highest score in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Selected Financial Data


Unaudited





2022


2022


2021



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$71,018


$64,593


$66,942


Investment Securities:







Taxable

5,995


4,936


3,793


Tax-exempt

484


482


690


Dividends

102


98


152


Total Interest and Dividend Income

77,599


70,109


71,577









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

1,790


1,853


2,652


Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

615


523


621


Total Interest Expense

2,405


2,376


3,273









NET INTEREST INCOME

75,194


67,733


68,304


Provision for credit losses

3,204


(512)


2,561


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

71,990


68,245


65,743









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities



29


Debit and credit card

4,756


5,063


4,744


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,181


3,974


3,642


Wealth management

3,247


3,242


3,167


Mortgage banking

466


1,015


1,734


Other

(20)


1,932


2,108


Total Noninterest Income

12,630


15,226


15,424









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

24,811


23,712


24,515


Data processing and information technology

4,104


4,435


3,787


Occupancy

3,634


3,882


3,434


Furniture, equipment and software

2,939


2,777


2,402


Professional services and legal

2,380


1,949


1,637


Other taxes

1,682


1,537


1,832


Marketing

1,524


1,361


996


FDIC insurance

882


937


924


Other

6,468


6,824


6,302


Total Noninterest Expense

48,424


47,414


45,829


Income Before Taxes

36,196


36,057


35,338


Income tax expense

7,338


6,914


6,971


Net Income

$28,858


$29,143


$28,367









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

39,148,999


39,351,688


39,345,719


Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,099,631


39,089,933


39,048,971


Diluted earnings per share

$0.74


$0.74


$0.72


Dividends declared per share

$0.30


$0.29


$0.28


Dividend yield (annualized)

4.37 %


3.92 %


3.58 %


Dividends paid to net income

40.86 %


39.06 %


38.74 %


Book value

$30.10


$30.11


$30.21


Tangible book value (1)

$20.44


$20.49


$20.57


Market value

$27.43


$29.58


$31.30









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.25 %


1.25 %


1.21 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

9.83 %


9.88 %


9.65 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)

14.63 %


14.61 %


14.41 %


Pre-provision net revenue/ average assets(3)

1.71 %


1.52 %


1.61 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)

54.82 %


56.82 %


54.37 %









 

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Selected Financial Data


Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2022


2021


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees



$135,611


$137,174


Investment Securities:







Taxable



10,931


7,356


Tax-exempt



966


1,503


Dividends



200


325


Total Interest and Dividend Income



147,708


146,358









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits



3,643


6,133


Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities



1,138


1,263


Total Interest Expense



4,781


7,396









NET INTEREST INCOME



142,927


138,962


Provision for credit losses



2,692


5,699


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



140,235


133,263









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities




29


Debit and credit card



9,819


8,906


Service charges on deposit accounts



8,155


7,116


Wealth management



6,489


6,111


Mortgage banking



1,481


6,044


Other



1,912


4,541


Total Noninterest Income



27,856


32,747









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits



48,523


47,842


Data processing and information technology



8,539


8,012


Occupancy



7,516


7,261


Furniture, equipment and software



5,716


5,042


Professional services and legal



4,329


3,168


Other taxes



3,219


3,268


Marketing



2,885


2,318


FDIC insurance



1,819


1,970


Other



13,292


12,614


Total Noninterest Expense



95,838


91,495









Income Before Taxes



72,253


74,515


Income tax expense



14,252


14,247









Net Income



$58,001


$60,268









Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



39,095,716


39,039,007


Diluted earnings per share



$1.48


$1.54


Dividends declared per share



$0.59


$0.56


Dividends paid to net income



39.96 %


36.44 %








