S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME

INDIANA, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter of 2022 Highlights:

Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.25%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.83% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.63%.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 1.71%.

Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 11%, and NIM (FTE) (Non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Strong consumer loan growth of $111.7 million, or 27.5% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets decreased $20.7 million, or 34.8%, compared to March 31, 2022.

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.30 per share dividend compared to $0.28 per share in the same period last year.

"Our performance was strong this quarter with significant growth in net interest income and net interest margin. We also saw significant improvement in our nonperforming assets with a decline of nearly 35% from the first quarter and a 66% decline from a year ago," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We are extremely proud to be recently named by Forbes as a Best-In-State Bank especially on the heels of our recognition by J.D. Power as the highest in overall customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Pennsylvania region. Both awards are an honor and a true reflection of our dedicated employees and the trust our customers have placed in us to help meet their financial needs."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 11%, to $75.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $67.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the second quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 34 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits remained unchanged at 0.14%. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points to 3.56% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $20.7 million, or 34.8%, to $38.8 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease primarily related to the resolution of a $9.9 million commercial and industrial, or C&I, relationship and additional loan pay-offs. Significant progress has been made in reducing nonperforming assets over the past year with a reduction of $74.9 million, or 65.9%, since June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, decreased 30 basis points to 0.55% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.85% at March 31, 2022 and 1.62% at June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net loan recoveries of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross loan charge-offs of $7.7 million were offset by recoveries of $4.7 million during the second quarter of 2022. The C&I relationship previously mentioned resulted in a $5.5 million charge-off which was offset by a $3.9 million C&I recovery from a relationship that was charged off in 2019. The provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to negative $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The negative provision in the first quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the net recovery of $2.0 million. The allowance for credit losses was 1.39% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2022 compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $2.6 million to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Other income decreased $1.9 million primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and a $0.5 million gain on sale of OREO in the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.5 million due to a shift in the volume of loans sold to loans held in the portfolio. Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million to $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $47.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 mainly due to an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits related to higher incentives and medical expense offset by a decline in the fair value of the liability in a nonqualified benefit plan. Professional services and legal increased $0.4 million related to various consulting engagements during the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.1 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in total assets related to a $479.1 million decline in cash balances which was mainly due to a decrease in total deposits and an increase in loans. Total portfolio loans excluding, Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, increased by $107.2 million, or 6.2% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio grew $111.7 million, or 27.5% annualized, with strong growth in both residential mortgages and home equity compared to March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were stable at $2.7 billion compared to March 31, 2022.

Interest-bearing deposits declined $344.7 million compared to March 31, 2022. The decline in interest-bearing deposits was concentrated in higher balance, rate sensitive customer accounts.

During the second quarter of 2022, 151,220 common shares were repurchased at a total cost of $4.2 million, or an average of $27.46 per share. S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.30 per share cash dividend on July 18, 2022. This dividend compares to a $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable August 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 4, 2022.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power*. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

*S&T Bank received the highest score in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2022

2022

2021



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $71,018

$64,593

$66,942

Investment Securities:











Taxable 5,995

4,936

3,793

Tax-exempt 484

482

690

Dividends 102

98

152

Total Interest and Dividend Income 77,599

70,109

71,577















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 1,790

1,853

2,652

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 615

523

621

Total Interest Expense 2,405

2,376

3,273















NET INTEREST INCOME 75,194

67,733

68,304

Provision for credit losses 3,204

(512)

2,561

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 71,990

68,245

65,743















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities —

—

29

Debit and credit card 4,756

5,063

4,744

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,181

3,974

3,642

Wealth management 3,247

3,242

3,167

Mortgage banking 466

1,015

1,734

Other (20)

1,932

2,108

Total Noninterest Income 12,630

15,226

15,424















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 24,811

23,712

24,515

Data processing and information technology 4,104

4,435

3,787

Occupancy 3,634

3,882

3,434

Furniture, equipment and software 2,939

2,777

2,402

Professional services and legal 2,380

1,949

1,637

Other taxes 1,682

1,537

1,832

Marketing 1,524

1,361

996

FDIC insurance 882

937

924

Other 6,468

6,824

6,302

Total Noninterest Expense 48,424

47,414

45,829

Income Before Taxes 36,196

36,057

35,338

Income tax expense 7,338

6,914

6,971

Net Income $28,858

$29,143

$28,367















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 39,148,999

39,351,688

39,345,719

Average shares outstanding - diluted 39,099,631

39,089,933

39,048,971

Diluted earnings per share $0.74

$0.74

$0.72

Dividends declared per share $0.30

$0.29

$0.28

Dividend yield (annualized) 4.37 %

3.92 %

3.58 %

Dividends paid to net income 40.86 %

39.06 %

38.74 %

Book value $30.10

$30.11

$30.21

Tangible book value (1) $20.44

$20.49

$20.57

Market value $27.43

$29.58

$31.30















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.25 %

1.25 %

1.21 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 9.83 %

9.88 %

9.65 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2) 14.63 %

14.61 %

14.41 %

Pre-provision net revenue/ average assets(3) 1.71 %

1.52 %

1.61 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4) 54.82 %

56.82 %

54.37 %















