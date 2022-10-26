U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

S&T BANK RECOGNIZED AS TOP WORKPLACE FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

·2 min read

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank (NASDAQ: STBA) announced it was named a Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) as part of Energage's 2022 Culture Excellence Awards. The national award recognizes top workplaces that promote a welcoming and inclusive culture as well as programs that are made available to employees.

Top Workplaces DE&amp;I Practices
Top Workplaces DE&I Practices

This award is based on a questionnaire outlining the organization's DE&I processes and standards, while also meeting or exceeding the overall Top Workplaces benchmark.

"It is an honor to be recognized with this award," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We are dedicated to embracing our differences and promoting equality and inclusion by fostering a sense of value and empowerment in our employees. We recognize that each person has a unique story and background, and that diversity of perspective is critical to our success."

Over the past few years, S&T Bank has taken strides to advance its commitment to DE&I, including adding a diversity relationship officer role, DE&I educational webinars, employee resource groups and created a DE&I committee specifically focused on these efforts.

"We believe in offering engaging education with programs available to all employees to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization. By opening dialogue in safe and open forums with a basis of education, we can collectively appreciate and learn in an inclusive manner," commented Susie Nicholson, chief human resources officer.

For more about S&T Bank's commitment to DE&I, visit stbank.com/dei.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank 
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $8.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Energage 
Energage is a research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations. Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

New S&amp;T Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/S&amp;T Bank)
New S&T Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/S&T Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bank-recognized-as-top-workplace-for-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-301660241.html

SOURCE S&T Bank

