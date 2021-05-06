T-cell Leukemia Pipeline: Comprehensive Analysis of 15+ Key Players and 15+ Key Therapies
Out of all T-cell Leukemia pipeline therapies, HBI-8000 is set to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function.
Los Angeles, USA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-cell Leukemia Pipeline: Comprehensive Analysis of 15+ Key Players and 15+ Key Therapies
Out of all T-cell Leukemia pipeline therapies, HBI-8000 is set to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function.
DelveInsight’s ‘T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the T-cell Leukemia domain.
Some of the key highlights of the T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report:
T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 15+ key players and 15+ key therapies.
Out of all the emerging therapies, HBI-8000 is expected to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylase causing cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death as the mechanism underlying its single-agent activity against lymphoma.
T-cell Leukemia pipeline comprises ASTX 660 (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) is in phase I/II while Valemetostat and Brentuximab vedotin (Seagen/Takeda) is in Phase II stage of development.
HUYA Bioscience appears to have an upper edge as its therapy, HBI-8000 which is in the pre-registration phase.
In April 2021, Shorla Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing application of its oncology drug SH-111 which is designed to treat T-cell Leukemia.
Got queries? Want to know more? Request for Sample @ T-cell Leukemia Emerging Therapies and Forecast
The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for T-cell Leukemia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.
The T-cell Leukemia pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.
T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Clinical Phase
MoA
RoA
Valemetostat
Daiichi Sankyo
Phase II
Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase inhibitors
Oral
BNZ-1
Bioniz
Phase II
Interleukin receptor antagonists
Intravenous
ASTX 660
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Phase I/II
Inhibitor of apoptosis protein inhibitors;
Oral
Brentuximab vedotin
Seagen /
Phase II
Apoptosis stimulants
Intravenous
HBI-8000
HUYA Bioscience
Preregistration
Ras protein inhibitors
Oral
Request for Sample to know more @ T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies and Futuristic Trends
T-cell Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment
The T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
IND
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
Small Molecule
Gene Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Inhalation
Oral
Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
Enhancer of zeste homolog 1 and 2 protein inhibitors
Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase inhibitors
Interleukin 15 receptor antagonists
Interleukin 2 receptor antagonists
Interleukin 9 receptor antagonists
1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors
HDAC 1,2,3, and 10 protein inhibitors
Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors
By Targets
Protease
Multiple Kinase
Interleukin 15 receptor
Interleukin 2 receptor
Interleukin 9 receptor
Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase
Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Daiichi Sankyo; Bioniz; Otsuka Pharmaceutical; Seagen /Takeda; HUYA Bioscience; iCell Gene Therapeutics; Gracell Biotechnology; Ascentage Pharma Group; Celgene Corporation; Shorla Pharma; AVM Biotechnology; Expression Therapeutics; miRagen Therapeutics, and others.
Key T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: Valemetostat; BNZ-1; ASTX 660; Brentuximab vedotin; HBI-8000; CD4CAR; CD7 UCAR-T cells; APG-115; Romidepsin; SH-111; Cobomarsen; AVM-0703, and others.
Reach out @ T-cell Leukemia Pipeline: Novel therapies and emerging technologies
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
T-cell Leukemia Overview
4
T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics
5
T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6
T-cell Leukemia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7
In-depth Commercial T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Assessment
8
T-cell Leukemia Collaboration Deals
9
Late Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10
Mid-Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products
12
Inactive T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products
13
T-cell Leukemia Key Companies
14
T-cell Leukemia Key Products
15
T-cell Leukemia Unmet Needs
16
T-cell Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers
17
T-cell Leukemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18
T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Analyst Views
20
Appendix
Visit to know more of what’s covered @ T-cell Leukemia Emerging Therapies
Browse through Related Reports
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
DelveInsight’s “CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)- Market Insights and Market Forecast- 2030” report.
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Pipeline
DelveInsight’s, “CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia pipeline landscape.
Adult T Cell Leukemia Lymphoma Market
DelveInsight's "Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market
DelveInsight's "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market
DelveInsight's "B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Hairy Cell Leukemia Market Insight Epidemiology and Market Forecast
DelveInsight's 'Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report.
Bowens Disease Market
DelveInsight's "Bowen's Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Buergers Disease Market
DelveInsight's "Buerger’s Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Brucellosis Market
DelveInsight's "Brucellosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News
CONTACT: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com