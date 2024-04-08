Delving into the Dividend Details of AT&T Inc

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2024-05-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-09. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into AT&T Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does AT&T Inc Do?

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue following the spinoff of Warner Media. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 71 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 17% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 22 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

AT&T Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at AT&T Inc's Dividend History

AT&T Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down AT&T Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, AT&T Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.37% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.37%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, AT&T Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -18.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -12.80% per year. And over the past decade, AT&T Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -3.60%. Based on AT&T Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of AT&T Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.21%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, AT&T Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. AT&T Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks AT&T Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. AT&T Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. AT&T Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. However, the company's revenue has decreased by approximately -11.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 88.83% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, AT&T Inc's earnings increased by approximately 27.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 77.74% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -1.00%, which underperforms approximately 72.99% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering AT&T Inc's consistent dividend payments, current yield, and payout ratio, the company presents a potentially attractive opportunity for value investors focused on income generation. However, the negative dividend growth rate and mixed growth metrics suggest that investors should also weigh the company's long-term growth potential and profitability when evaluating its overall investment thesis. Value investors may want to monitor AT&T Inc's strategic initiatives and market position to gauge whether it can sustain its dividend payments and potentially return to positive growth. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

