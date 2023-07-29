T. J. Maxx opening soon at Route 6 Mall outside Honesdale

The new T. J. Maxx store at the Route 6 Mall near Honesdale is set to open Sunday, Aug. 20.

The national retailer's contractor, Sun Industrial, has been busy preparing the site, taking up part of the fomer Kmart store location. The retailer has listed the store on its website, announcing the opening date and hours.

The grand opening will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Normal store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

T.J. Maxx says it offers high-end designer fashion and brand-name apparel for women, men and children, handbags, accessories, toys and home decor.

The business occupies a third of the large store space that was used by Kmart, taking 26,000 square feet. This is the third on the eastern end, toward the rest of the mall in Texas Township.

National retailer T. J. Maxx is slated to open Aug. 20, 2023, at the Route 6 Mall just outside Honesdale, Wayne County. It is occupying a third of the site of the former Kmart. Its name was added to the entrance sign recently.

The address is 650 Old Willow Ave., Honesdale, Pa., and the phone number is 570-253-8090.

The nearest other T. J. Maxx stores are located in Dickson City, Lackawanna County, and Westfall Township, Pike County. There is also a T.J. Maxx in Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

Kmart occupied the western end of the Route 6 Mall when it opened in 1995. Kmart relocated there from the older, Route 6 Plaza portion next to the Route 6 Mall. Kmart closed in 2018.

For more information visit tjmaxx.tjx.com.

TJX Companies, described on their website as the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions, plans to open a T.J. Maxx store in the former Kmart location at the Route 6 Mall near Honesdale, August 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: T. J. Maxx opens Aug. 20 in old Kmart space at Route 6 Mall