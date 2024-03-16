AT&T Michigan leader works to bridge digital divide in communities

I’d been wanting to interview David Lewis, president of AT&T Michigan, since he took over the high-profile job in 2018, but somehow our paths never crossed.

When we connected earlier this month and I mentioned I wanted to talk to him, he assumed I had some sort of technical problem.

“When people hear what I do, they tell me about their phone or internet problem,” he said with a laugh. “I tell people I don’t sell mobile devices, install fiber, develop or build small cells. My job is to make sure that we can.”

David Lewis, AT&T Michigan president.

Working with government officials, as well as business and community leaders across Michigan, is his focus these days.

Born in Detroit, he was a child when his family moved to Indiana, where he lived until moving back to Michigan six years ago.

“Understanding the public policy environment we operate in in Michigan is vital to our success,” he added.

His background is immersed in government, as Lewis worked as regional director for U.S Sen. Evan Bayh in Indiana in 2002 and 2003. In December 2003, he was appointed as Indiana’s Clerk of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Tax Court.

He also was vice president of the government nonprofit health care group for JP Morgan Chase in Indianapolis before joining AT&T Indiana in 2009 as director of external and corporate affairs. Lewis was intrigued when the head of AT&T Indiana approached him about the Michigan job, which he agreed to do six years ago.

AT&T’s imprint in the Great Lakes State is significant, with over 3,300 employees and 12,300 retirees. The company has invested nearly $1.5 billion in its wired and wireless networks in Michigan between 2020 and 2022, Lewis told me.

Lewis also is involved in the corporate community, as he is on the boards of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Detroit Regional Chamber and Detroit Economic Club.

He’s been focused on helping the community as AT&T is working with organizations to confront the digital divide, which is a particular issue in urban cities and rural areas of the state.

In Detroit, it’s estimated that 25% of residents don’t have access to the internet at home, which can limit their ability to access the computers or skills needed to benefit from the online world — which is why AT&T is putting extra attention on it here and in other communities across the nation, he said.

Lewis led AT&T’s Believe Detroit program, an effort launched in 2018 which includes its employees volunteering to help young people through education and mentoring opportunities.

Last October, AT&T was involved in a program that provided 200 students and their families with free refurbished laptops at SER Metro-Detroit’s Hispanic Heritage Festival in Detroit.

AT&T Michigan President David Lewis, at right, hands a laptop in an AT&T backpack to a family served by SER Metro-Detroit in October 2023 during the Hispanic Heritage Festival in Detroit. SER Metro-Detroit is one of the two AT&T Connected Learning Center locations in Detroit.

And in November 2022, AT&T opened a Connected Learning Center inside SER Metro-Detroit on Detroit’s west side, which provides high-speed AT&T Fiber internet, Wi-Fi, computers, education resources and tutoring and mentoring.

Outside of work, Lewis and his family love sports as his two children are athletes. His 20-year-old daughter, Logan, attends Indiana University Indianapolis and is a D-1 ranked basketball player, while his son, David Jr., is a junior at West Bloomfield High School and plays basketball, too.

Lewis took center court three weeks ago during the National Basketball Association’s All-Star weekend festivities as he represented AT&T and presented a $50,000 donation from the company to the athletic departments at Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University, two schools participating in the NBA HBCU Classic in Indianapolis.

Known for his inspiring words and story of tenacity and overcoming challenges, Lewis gave the keynote speech at the Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars 11th Annual Celebration Luncheon held March 6 at the University of Detroit Mercy. The event celebrated the more than 100 students in the Next Level Scholars Class of 2024 as they graduate from high school and embark on their next educational journey.

He shared his story and talked about how he made it through tough circumstances while many of his friends didn’t amid drugs, alcohol, gangs and shootings. He talked about the importance of hard work, perseverance and learning from your mistakes.

“It was tough, but that was my life. I had my mother and grandmother there, waiting for me when I got home,” he said, adding when the street lights came on in his neighborhood he knew he had to get home, or else.

“My mom worked two jobs so I could go to a private high school," he said. “I could easily have taken the wrong direction.”

So what was his message for these students? He borrowed a phrase he had heard years ago and leaned in on it as he blazed new trails during his high-flying career.

“I told them to stay ready so you never have to get ready,” he said. “If you’re playing basketball and you miss a layup (shot) you can’t just focus on it ... you need to look ahead at what’s coming up.”

