T-minus 48 hours left to save $200 on TC Sessions: Climate

We're just 48 hours away from the end of the early-bird season leading up to TC Sessions: Climate 2022 (featuring the Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals), which takes place on June 14 in Berkeley, California.

Time-sensitive Task: Buy your TC Sessions: Climate pass by 11:59 pm (PT) on May 6 and save $200.

We can’t wait to welcome you and more than 1,000 other people dedicated to inventing, building and funding planet-saving climate tech. Hear from and engage with in-the-know early-stage founders and CEOs with serious science and engineering bonafides. Meet and network with institutional scientists, researchers, engineers, VCs and red tape-cutting reps from government agencies, ESGs, nonprofits and research centers.

The day will be packed with panel discussions, 1:1 interviews and breakout sessions with visionary leaders. Take advantage of smaller, topic-driven roundtables where you can drill down in greater detail for deeper conversation, connection and collaboration.

Here are just two of the presentations we have on tap for you. Check out the growing agenda for more great topics and experts.

W asting Away: Recycling has been an environmental buzzword for decades, but the reality of reusing waste products hasn’t always lived up to its potential. A trio of startups on the cutting edge of the industry will discuss recent breakthroughs and what the future looks like for recycling, from sorting robots to ocean plastics and batteries — with Matanya Horowitz (AMP Robotics), Megan O'Connor )Nth Cycle) and Miranda Wang (Novoloop).

Our Reliance on Docile Fuels: The world is going electric, but the energy has to come from somewhere. As we are reducing our reliance on oil, coal and natural gas, this panel takes a look at what else we’ve got going for us to keep our cars rolling, our laundry spinning, and our factories doing whatever factories do — with Carlos Araque (Quaise Energy), Caroline Cochran (Oklo) and Suleman Khan (Swell energy).

Head on over to the expo area where you’ll experience hands-on demos and meet a new generation of climate tech entrepreneurs exhibiting their tech. It’s also prime networking territory and CrunchMatch, our free, AI-powered platform, makes finding and scheduling meetings with the exact people you want to meet quick and painless. You do remember how to chat face-to-face IRL, right?

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place on June 14 in Berkeley, California (with an online day June 16).

