U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,364.00
    +13.35 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,383.05
    +4.71 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,564.52
    +98.59 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.30
    +4.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +33.80 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.63 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0053 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0340 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4620
    -0.1280 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,956.48
    +1,137.71 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.41
    +11.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

T-minus 72 hours to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

Our countdown to early-bird savings is underway here at TechCrunch Central. You have just 72 hours left to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021, which takes place on December 14-15. Don’t miss this global gathering of the people who are literally pushing the boundaries of science and technology to envision, invent and build a sustainable future in space.

Savvy savings tip: Buy your early-bird pass before October 15 at 11:59 pm (PT) and take advantage of full-event access at a discounted price.

Other ways to save: Buy four or more passes, and you qualify for a group discount. Students and recent grads pay just $35.

Okay, now that you have your pass and that extra $100 safely tucked in your wallet, let’s talk about what this two-day conference has in store for you.

For starters, some of the most forward-thinking scientists, founders and investors will share insights, trends and tips. They’ll also engage with the audience and answer questions — as will promising early-stage startups and established space companies.

Here’s just one example. Accion Systems develops ion propulsion systems for satellites, and the company will join us on stage. Learn more about why in-space propulsion systems are an essential part of building a sustainable space economy.

Speaking of promising startups, we’re limiting the number of exhibiting startups this year. We can’t wait to share more about them, but that will have to wait for a future post. Suffice it to say, you’ll definitely want to learn more about them and get a product demo. Who knows? Maybe you’ll meet a future unicorn, find a new customer or establish a creative collaboration.

We’re building out our agenda and, although we have only a few spots left, our editorial team is still accepting speaker recommendations. Submit your recommendations here by Friday, October 15, and we’ll notify you of your application status by October 31.

The official countdown to savings in on — you have just 72 hours left to buy an early-bird pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021 and save $100. Take action before the sale expires on October 15 at 11:59 pm (PT).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Izotropic Reaches Q3 Milestones and Provides Engineering Update

    VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - October 13, 2021 - Izotropic Corporation (“Izotropic” or the “Company”) (CNSX:IZO.CN) (OTC:IZOZF) (FSE:1R3), a Company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed ...

  • Bezos v. Musk: The high-stakes legal disputes between the world’s two richest people

    The Tesla CEO and Amazon founder are involved in two legal disputes, one over a NASA contract and the other involving a tussle before the Federal Communications Commission.

  • Baselode Intersects Multiple Zones of Elevated Radioactivity in Two New Holes at Hook Uranium Project

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected numerous intervals of elevated radioactivity within two new diamond drill holes at the ACKIO target on its Hook Uranium project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1). Baselode's Hook is 100% owned with no royalties.

  • Should You Invest in the Virgin Orbit SPAC?

    With a $6.4 billion market capitalization and shares that, despite some ups and downs, are worth 125% more today than at their 2019 IPO, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is undoubtedly the best known of the new space companies that have come to market of late. A little over a month ago, Virgin Galactic's sister company, Virgin Orbit (which launches satellites rather than humans to space) announced that it, too, plans to go public in a SPAC-sponsored IPO. Like its sister company Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit takes a hybrid approach to space launch, loading a two-stage LauncherOne rocket onto a modified 747-400 aircraft named "Cosmic Girl," flying the airplane to 35,000 feet above sea level, and then releasing the rocket to blast itself -- and its payload -- the rest of the way into orbit.

  • William Shatner Flies to Space, Becoming the Oldest Person to Ever Leave Earth: 'Life-Changing'

    The Star Trek icon, 90, is traveling to space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard vehicle

  • Captain Kirk’s trek through space with Blue Origin

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Blue Origin’s latest launch into space with William Shatner.

  • Blue Origin launch live stream: William Shatner forced to wait extra 30 mins for lift-off due to windy weather

    Blue Origin is preparing to launch William Shatner into space today aboard its New Shepard rocket. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site. Joining Shatner on the flight is Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers, former Nasa engineer Chris Boshuizen and Medidata CEO Glen de Vries.

  • How to watch William Shatner's Blue Origin spaceflight

    William Shatner is set to become the oldest person ever to reach the edge of space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old "Star Trek" star will climb aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard 4 for the spaceflight company's next voyage.

  • Mysterious radio waves coming from the heart of the Milky Way

    "We've never seen anything like it," one astronomer said.

  • Blue Origin launch time: When does New Shepard rocket blast off today?

    Veteran Star Trek actor and pop crooner William Shatner, 90, to become oldest person to visit space as part of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s latest venture

  • Rock that crashed through roof on to sleeping woman’s bed could have been meteorite, she says

    British Columbia resident says ‘life is precious’ and admits she is ‘lucky’ to be alive after rare incident

  • William Shatner set to blast off into space

    Blue Origin's second crewed launch into space is set to blast off this morning, carrying “Star Trek” star William Shatner. Mark Strassman reports.

  • William Shatner's launch on Blue Origin

    William Shatner's launch on Blue Origin

  • Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets

    Researchers say eggshell fragments dating back 18,000 years show humans once domesticated cassowaries, "the world's most dangerous bird." The post Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Blue Origin launches William Shatner, 3 others to space for second manned mission

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully flew William Shatner — Captain Kirk himself from "Star Trek" — and three other astronauts to space for its second human mission on Wednesday. Why it matters: The launch was another step toward proving the company can safely launch people to suborbital space and bring them back to Earth.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Shatner was joined for the flight by Blue Origin's Audrey Powers, s

  • William Shatner to blast off in Blue Origin space flight

    Robert Jacobson, Space Advisors Managing Partner & ‘Space Is Open for Business’ Author joins Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss actor William Shatner’s space odyssey.

  • William Shatner went to space. Here's how much it would cost you.

    William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," finally made it to space. What does his Blue Origin flight mean for future space travel?

  • Shatner launches into space on Blue Origin spacecraft

    Shatner, at age 90, became the oldest person ever in space during a flight expected to last about 11 minutes. Shatner and his three crewmates took off aboard the white 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters-tall) New Shepard spacecraft at Blue Origin's launch site about 20 miles (32 km) outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.Blue Origin said the four astronauts will experience about three to four minutes of weightlessness and travel above the internationally recognized boundary of space known as the Karman Line, about 62 miles (100 km) above Earth. The crew capsule returned to the Texas desert under parachutes.Shatner, who turned 90 in March, has been acting since the 1950s and remains busy with entertainment projects and fan conventions. He is best known for starring as Captain James T. Kirk of the starship Enterprise on the classic 1960s TV series "Star Trek" and seven subsequent films about fictional adventures in outer space.As an actor, Shatner was synonymous with space voyages. During the opening credits of each episode of the series, he called space "the final frontier" and promised "to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before."

  • 'Star Trek's' William Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler

    Actor William Shatner soared aboard a Blue Origin rocket on a suborbital trip and landed in the Texas desert on Wednesday to become at age 90 the oldest person ever in space — an experience he called profound — as U.S. billionaire Jeff Bezos's company carried out its second tourist flight. Shatner was one of four passengers to journey for roughly 10 minutes to the edge of space aboard the white fully autonomous 60-foot-tall New Shepard spacecraft, which took off from Blue Origin's launch site about 20 miles outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.

  • 'Profound experience': Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler

    VAN HORN, Texas (Reuters) -Having made a career out of playing an explorer of the cosmos, William Shatner - Captain James Kirk of "Star Trek" fame - did it for real on Wednesday, becoming at age 90 the oldest person in space aboard a rocketship flown by billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin, an experience the actor called profound. Shatner was one of four passengers to journey for 10 minutes and 17 seconds to the edge of space aboard the white fully autonomous 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters-tall) New Shepard spacecraft, which took off from Blue Origin's launch site about 20 miles (32 km) outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.