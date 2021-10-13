T-minus 72 hours to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021

Our countdown to early-bird savings is underway here at TechCrunch Central. You have just 72 hours left to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021, which takes place on December 14-15. Don’t miss this global gathering of the people who are literally pushing the boundaries of science and technology to envision, invent and build a sustainable future in space.

Savvy savings tip: Buy your early-bird pass before October 15 at 11:59 pm (PT) and take advantage of full-event access at a discounted price.

Other ways to save: Buy four or more passes, and you qualify for a group discount. Students and recent grads pay just $35.

Okay, now that you have your pass and that extra $100 safely tucked in your wallet, let’s talk about what this two-day conference has in store for you.

For starters, some of the most forward-thinking scientists, founders and investors will share insights, trends and tips. They’ll also engage with the audience and answer questions — as will promising early-stage startups and established space companies.

Here’s just one example. Accion Systems develops ion propulsion systems for satellites, and the company will join us on stage. Learn more about why in-space propulsion systems are an essential part of building a sustainable space economy.

Speaking of promising startups, we’re limiting the number of exhibiting startups this year. We can’t wait to share more about them, but that will have to wait for a future post. Suffice it to say, you’ll definitely want to learn more about them and get a product demo. Who knows? Maybe you’ll meet a future unicorn, find a new customer or establish a creative collaboration.

We’re building out our agenda and, although we have only a few spots left, our editorial team is still accepting speaker recommendations. Submit your recommendations here by Friday, October 15, and we’ll notify you of your application status by October 31.

The official countdown to savings in on — you have just 72 hours left to buy an early-bird pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021 and save $100. Take action before the sale expires on October 15 at 11:59 pm (PT).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

