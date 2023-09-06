U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,460.61
    -36.22 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,445.69
    -196.28 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,843.92
    -177.03 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.03
    -8.42 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.61
    +0.92 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.00
    -9.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.39 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2900
    +0.0220 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0062 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6990
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,634.64
    -90.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.70
    -2.18 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.14
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,241.02
    +204.26 (+0.62%)
     

T-Mobile US announces $19 billion shareholder return program

Reuters
·1 min read
A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US said on Wednesday it has authorized a shareholder return program of up to $19 billion that will run through December 31, 2024.

The company intends to declare and pay its first dividend of approximately $750 million in Q4 2023, as part of the return program.

It will pay around $3 billion in additional dividends in 2024, with payments occurring each quarter during the year, along with share repurchases.

T-Mobile added the dividend amount paid per share is expected to grow by around 10% annually.

The shareholder return program is in addition to the company's previously announced $14 billion share repurchase program the Board authorized in September 2022.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)