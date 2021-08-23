U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.41
    +42.74 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,382.16
    +262.08 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,923.22
    +208.55 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.13
    +29.53 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.44
    +3.30 (+5.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +23.10 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.55 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0099 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7770
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,668.12
    +1,136.50 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.85
    -8.59 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.31
    +25.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

T-Mobile is giving customers a free year of Apple TV+

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·1 min read

For a few years now, wireless carriers in the US have offered their customers all manner of video and music freebies. Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has offered free subscriptions to Disney+, Apple Music and AMC+ recently, while T-Mobile has long offered its customers free Netflix access. Today, T-Mobile is adding another freebie to its offerings: Apple TV+. Starting on August 25th, customers on the carrier's Magenta or Magenta Max plans (as well as some Sprint legacy plans) will get one year of free Apple TV+ access. 

If you're already paying for Apple TV+, you can still take advantage of this deal. It'll just add a free year of access and pause billing until the trial is up. If you haven't used Apple TV+ yet, it is naturally available on basically all current Apple hardware, but it's also available on a pretty large number of third-party set-top boxes, gaming consoles and TVs, as well. 

This move comes as Apple itself has cut back on the length of its Apple TV+ free trials. Ever since the service launched, Apple offered a year free to basically anyone who bought new hardware from the company, and it extended that free period multiple times. But lately, people have noticed that Apple is finally charging them for the service, and the free trial period has been cut down to three months. That's still quite generous, but all these changes indicate Apple is keen to start collecting money for Apple TV+. Unless, of course, you're a T-Mobile subscriber, in which case it's a perfect time to start your Ted Lasso binge.

Recommended Stories

  • First look: Cadillac’s luxury EV debut seems like a winner

    Automaker Cadillac is readying its very first electric Caddy, the Lyriq, for production. While we can't vouch for how well it drives, it certainly looks the part.

  • ‘Outriders’ is perfectly average, making it ideal for Xbox Game Pass

    Outrider isn't a great game, but it's a perfect entry in a subscription service like Game Pass.

  • Razer is fixing a serious Windows security flaw caused by its mice

    A rather unusual vulnerability in Razer mice has been identified and the company is currently working on a fix. Over the weekend, security researcher Jon Hat posted on Twitter that after plugging in a Razer mouse or dongle, Windows Update will download the Razer installer executable and run it with SYSTEM privileges. It also lets you access the Windows file explorer and Powershell with "elevated" privileges — which essentially means someone with physical access to the computer could install harmful software.

  • AI startup Boomy looks to turn the music industry on its ear

    AI-based music making startup Boomy offers amatuer and professional musicians alike an easy means of generating new tunes (and new royalty revenue streams).

  • Virgin Orbit is going public to fund its space satellite program

    An SPAC merger is expected to generate $483 million in cash.

  • U.S. envoy urges North Korea to return to talks

    The U.S. and South Korea want to bring North Korea back into talks to denuclearise.On Monday Washington's special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim met with his counterpart in Seoul.His visit comes amid a simmering new standoff over Washington and Seoul's annual joint military exercises that Pyongyang warned could trigger a security crisis.The North sees these exercises as a rehearsal for war against it.But Kim tried to tamp down that tension."The United States does not have hostile intent towards the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea). The ongoing U.S.-ROK (Republic of Korea) combined military exercises are longstanding, routine, and purely defensive in nature, and support the security of both of our countries.He also urged Pyongyang to come to the table."I continue to stand ready to meet with my North Korean counterparts anywhere, at anytime. On the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance, I cannot put it better than President Biden himself. He called the U.S. commitment to the defence of the Republic of Korea sacred."A brief thaw in relations between the two Koreas in June saw a hotline between the two reopen last month.That was a year after North Korea suspended them.But the moment didn't last.After preliminary training for the exercises began last week the North stopped answering the phone.State media in Pyongyang has so far also been silent since the start of the drills.That's despite fears that the country could conduct a missile test or take other actions to display its disapproval.

  • The business community has had enough of the Fed's quantitative easing policy

    Data: NABE; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe business community’s love affair with the Fed’s unusually accommodative monetary policy may be over. Why it matters: The Fed has signaled that it expects to soon announce plans to taper quantitative easing (QE), an emergency monetary policy program designed to keep interest rates low and bond markets very liquid.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis tapering could introduce problems into the

  • Couple found dead at campsite after complaining of ‘creepy’ man

    Police are treating the deaths as murder

  • The OnePlus Buds Pro feature smart ANC and a white-noise mode

    The $150 true wireless earbuds go on sale on September 1st.

  • More Florida school districts to require masks in battle against governor’s order

    At least seven districts, accounting for more than a million students, are in defiance of DeSantis’s order banning mask mandatesFDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 The first day of school at Barbara Goleman Senior High School in Miami Lakes, Florida on Monday. Photograph: Cristóbal Herrera/EPA Florida’s battle over school mask mandates has reached the governor’s doorstep after education leaders in the state capital, Tallahassee, became the latest to defy Ron DeSantis’s ban. Ro

  • WhatsApp could soon have an iPad app for the first time

    Part of WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption scheme is a requirement for users to set up the service with a phone as the "main" device for an account. The company announced in July that it was working on next-generation encryption that would enable a true multi-device connection without requiring a connection to a smartphone. As part of that, it sounds like WhatsApp is planning a fully native iPad app fro the first time.

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • 2 Big Revelations From Tesla's AI Day Event

    Last Thursday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hosted its AI Day event. Elon Musk has branded these presentations as a recruiting opportunity, a way for the company to attract top talent in the field of artificial intelligence. With that in mind, here are two of the most important takeaways from Tesla's AI Day.

  • Is Apple Finally Listening To Consumers And Letting Go Of Steve Jobs' Worldview? Why Mark Gurman Thinks So

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s recent reversal of its new iOS 15 software update indicates a big change to the tech giant’s design philosophy, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. What happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently reversed some controversial changes rolled out as part of the new iOS 15 update and delayed the launch of the update's marquee feature as it looked to address criticism from users. The biggest such change involved Apple moving the address bar from the top of the

  • What Microsoft's Office Price Increase Means for Investors

    Businesses will have to pay more for the popular productivity suite next year, and investors will benefit.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 23rd, 2021

    After a late recovery on Sunday, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to bring resistance levels into play.

  • Apple gives more detail on new iPhone photo scanning feature as controversy continues

    Apple has released yet more details on its new photo-scanning features, as the controversy over whether they should be added to the iPhone continues. Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would be adding three new features to iOS, all of which are intended to fight against child sexual exploitation and the distribution of abuse imagery. One adds new information to Siri and search, another checks messages sent to children to see if they might contain inappropriate images, and the third compares photos on an iPhone with a database of known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and alerts Apple if it is found.

  • These Motorola Phones Will Make You Rethink Paying $1,000 For a Samsung or iPhone

    Flagship features without flagship prices.

  • RTX 3090 Owner Finds Old Glove Inside $1500 GPU

    Imagine this. You’ve just paid a ton for a new RTX 3090 Founders Edition GPU. You plug the card in, boot everything up and … wait, why is my super-expensive GPU running at 230 degrees?

  • Google is shutting down the Android Auto phone app

    Android Auto is best-known as a way to access your phone through a car's dashboard — this lets you easily access Google Maps, music apps and data without needing to use your phone. But for years now, Google has also offered an Android Auto experience directly on a phone, for people who don't have a compatible dashboard unit. More recently, Google has also been working on an "Assistant driving mode" (pictured above) that arrived earlier this year after a few delays. Now that Google Assistant driving mode is finished, though, the company will stop offering the old Android Auto experience on phones running Android 12.