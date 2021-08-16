T-Mobile confirms unauthorized access to 'some' data

Following reports of a data breach over the weekend , T-Mobile has confirmed it’s investigating a cybersecurity incident. In an update published on Monday , the company said someone gained unauthorized access to its computer systems, but that it has yet to determine if any customer data was stolen.

“We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed,” the carrier said.