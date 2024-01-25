T-Mobile forecasts annual subscriber growth above estimates

A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US on Thursday forecast monthly bill-paying phone subscriber growth for the year above estimates, banking on its wide 5G coverage and promotional offers to draw in consumers.

The company expects to add 5 million to 5.5 million subscribers in the full year 2024, beating Wall Street expectations of 2.67 million, according to FactSet.

T-Mobile added 934,000 in the October-December quarter, also above expectation of 877,900, according to FactSet, and higher than rivals AT&T and Verizon for the same period.

The wireless carrier is attracting subscribers on the back of its wide 5G network footprint and competitive offers at a time when growth in the U.S. telecom market is tapering.

In the fourth quarter, T-Mobile's total service revenue fell 1.3% to $20.48 billion, higher than estimates of $19.64 billion, according to LSEG.

The company's earnings per share were a higher-than-expected $1.67 for the quarter.

