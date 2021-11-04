U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

JOBS:

Jobless claims reached a new pandemic-era low

Another 269,000 Americans filed, below the expected 275,000

T-Mobile offers subscribers a year of free Paramount+

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

T-Mobile is offering its customers another perk. Folks with a new or existing T-Mobile or Sprint postpaid cell or home internet plan can snag a year of access to Paramount+ Essential at no extra cost starting on November 9th. T-Mobile also offers subscribers on eligible plans free access to Apple TV+ and Netflix.

Paramount+ Essential is the lower tier of the streaming service and it typically costs $5/month or $50/year. There are some ads and although you won't be able to stream your local CBS station, you can catch live NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League games. The offer is also open to current Paramount+ subscribers.

Even though it won't cost T-Mobile subscribers anything extra for a year, they'll still need a credit card to sign up for Paramount+. If you don't cancel your plan before the year is up, Paramount+ will start charging for a monthly subscription. So it's probably worth setting a reminder to cancel if you don't plan to keep using the service after 12 months — Paramount+ won't send you a reminder that your free access is running out. 

Along with live sports, Paramount+ offers a wide selection of shows from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and other Viacom networks, as well as Paramount movies such as A Quiet Place Part II and PAW Patrol: The Movie. Paramount+ has originals as well, of course, including several Star Trek shows, Evil, South Park movies and the terrific The Good Fight

