U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.85
    -30.01 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,044.56
    -252.40 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,852.27
    -104.74 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.35
    -18.02 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.77
    +0.44 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    +0.0220 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5830
    +0.1840 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,072.04
    +360.00 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.06
    +6.63 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,358.28
    -46.95 (-0.18%)
     

T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data for 37 Million Customers

Catherine Larkin and Graham Starr
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. said a hacker obtained data for 37 million customer accounts, though it didn’t include payment information, passwords or other sensitive personal data.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The wireless provider said in a federal filing it discovered the hack on Jan. 5 and was able to trace the source and stop it within a day.

The investigation is still ongoing, the company said, but the culprit appeared to obtain the information through a single entry point serving customer data, and doesn’t appear to have breached the company’s systems or network.

The data stolen includes the names, addresses, emails and phone numbers of customers, along with their account numbers and plan details, the company said, adding that credit cards, passwords and Social Security numbers were not accessed. Even without these sensitive data, hackers may still be able to target individual customers for theft, or breach other accounts.

All of the information stolen “is the type widely available in marketing databases or directories,” T-Mobile said in a statement to customers.

“Based on our investigation to date, customer accounts and finances were not put at risk directly by this event,” T-Mobile said in the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said it alerted law enforcement and has begun notifying customers whose information may have been accessed.

A T-Mobile representative declined to comment beyond what was written in the filing.

The company has faced multiple data breaches in the last few years. In 2021, a hacker stole the personal information, including Social Security numbers and driver’s license information, of more than 13 million active and 40 million prospective T-Mobile customers. The company settled a class-action suit related to that breach for $500 million last year. T-Mobile disclosed breaches in previous years, including 2020.

“Unfortunately, we do see victims get revictimized,” said Jackie Burns Koven, head of cyber threat intelligence at Chainalysis Inc., in a Bloomberg Television interview. “This is not the first data breach that has affected T-Mobile.”

There may be “significant expenses” incurred in connection with this most recent incident, the company said in its filing. It doesn’t expect at this time that it will have a material effect on its operations.

Shares slipped as much as 2% in extended trading.

--With assistance from Scott Moritz and Ed Ludlow.

(Added details from hack from fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto lending firm Genesis prepares to file for bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss reports that crypto firm Genesis is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week.

  • T-Mobile says hacker accessed personal data of 37 million customers

    In a financial filing on Thursday, T-Mobile revealed that a hacker accessed a trove of personal data belonging to 37 million customers. The telecom giant said that the “bad actor” started stealing the data, which includes “name, billing address, email, phone number, date of birth, T-Mobile account number and information such as the number of lines on the account and plan features,” since November 25. In the SEC filing, T-Mobile said it detected the breach more than a month later, on January 5, and that within a day it had fixed the problem that the hacker was exploiting.

  • Courtside Ventures $100M Fund Targets Sports-Related Investments

    Venture capital firm Courtside Ventures announced the close of its third fund Thursday, with $100 million coming from people including owners, athletes and industry executives. Courtside—which has previously invested in The Athletic, StockX and 100Thieves, and currently has investments in more than 80 companies—said it plans to find startups across sports, collectibles, wellness and gaming. […]

  • No clubs or sleep, Henrik Stenson fires 68 in DPWT return amid 'rocky' half-year

    Henrik Stenson's start to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship was much like his past year — a whirlwind.

  • Authorities release new photos of missing East Boston woman last seen in November

    Police have released new photographs of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November 2022 in a renewed effort to locate her.

  • Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall

    Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Gold futures for February (GC00) (GCG23) delivery edged down by $2.90, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $1,907 per ounce on Comex.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These companies' stocks have given investors stellar growth over the last five years, even after a sell-off in 2022.

  • Gold prices end at highest since April after back-to-back losses

    Gold futures gained on Thursday, with prices climbing to their highest since April, after back-to-back losses, as traders monitored indications of a slowdown in U.S. inflation. Gold for February delivery (GCG23) rose $16.90, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,923.90 an ounce on Comex. Prices for the most-active contract had posted a ninth straight session rise Wednesday, the longest winning streak since July 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother

    The indictment said he kept his grandmother prisoner for several days.

  • Starbucks Leadership Exits Continue as a Top Marketer Leaves

    (Bloomberg) -- A marketing vice president at Starbucks Corp. is leaving the company, continuing an exodus of executives since Howard Schultz returned to the helm.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitJen Quotson, vice president of cre

  • TikTok Must Follow Coming EU Rules or Face Ban, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A top European Union official urged TikTok to comply with upcoming content rules or face a possible ban, a sharp change in tone from Brussels.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitEU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry

  • Nordstrom cuts annual profit outlook as off-price Rack sales fall

    Nordstrom Inc slashed its annual profit forecast after heavy discounting failed to sway people shopping at its off-price Rack stores, leading to weak holiday sales and pushing its shares down 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Net sales at Nordstrom Rack fell 7.6% in the nine weeks to Dec. 31, from the nine weeks ended Jan 1, 2022. Department store peer Macy's Inc tempered its holiday sales forecast earlier this month, blaming a deeper-than-expected lull in shopping between major holidays such as Black Friday and Christmas.

  • T-Mobile says investigating data breach involving 37 million accounts

    The company said it identified malicious activity on Jan. 5 and contained it within a day, adding that no sensitive data such as financial information was compromised. However, some basic customer information was obtained, such as name, billing address, email and phone number, T-Mobile said. "Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time, and there is currently no evidence that the bad actor was able to breach or compromise our systems or our network," the company said, adding it had begun notifying impacted customers.

  • Sold: Twitter Auctions Blue Bird Statue for $100,000 in HQ Firesale

    (Bloomberg) -- Fancy an espresso machine once used by Twitter Inc. employees? Or a neon display of its logo? Fans of the social media company have a chance to get their hands on them in a fire sale of items from its San Francisco headquarters starting Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a Sca

  • T-Mobile Says Hackers Gained Access to Data on 37 Million Customers

    T-Mobile disclosed in a securities filing Thursday that hackers gained access to personal data for 37 million of the wireless carrier’s account holders. T-Mobile (ticker: TMUS) said the data accessed includes names, billing addresses, email, phone numbers, account numbers, birth dates, and plan features. “We promptly commenced an investigation with external cybersecurity experts and within a day of learning of the malicious activity, we were able to trace the source of the malicious activity and stop it,” the company said in the filing.

  • Jim Cramer Does Not Understand Why Amazon Isn't Laying Off More Workers

    The outspoken CNBC commentator says he doesn't want to be invested in tech, calling it "a fool's game."

  • Amazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 People

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has started its biggest-ever round of jobs cuts — a culling that will ultimately affect 18,000 workers around the globe. Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitAmazon began notifying employees by email ea

  • Meet the lawmakers who want to end debt limit drama entirely

    There is a movement to make the coming debt limit brawl the last one ever.

  • Dow Jones Falls 225 Points After Jobless Claims; Netflix Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Netflix earnings are due out after the market close.

  • Bond Traders Bet Big That Fed Policy Rate Hikes Stop Short of 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are backing the Federal Reserve into a corner, loading up on long-term bets while at the same time fading the chances that the central bank will extend its rate hiking cycle beyond a 5% peak policy rate this year. Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamTreasury Taps Ret