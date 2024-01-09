T-Mobile Borrows $3 Billion From High-Grade Bond Market

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. accessed the US investment-grade bond market on Tuesday, joining firms raising debt after a cyclical holiday lull and before key inflation data is released Thursday.

The US wireless carrier sold $3 billion of bonds in three parts, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The longest portion of the offering, a 31-year security, yielded 1.3 percentage points above Treasuries after initial pricing discussions of around 1.6 percentage points.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include share buybacks, dividends and refinancing of existing debt, said the person. That makes the wireless network operator the first company of 2024 to tap the investment-grade market for potential buybacks and dividends.

“Though T-Mobile US likely ended 2023 with about $5 billion of cash and could produce ample free cash flow this year, it makes sense for the company to boost its liquidity by selling bonds, given potentially large outlays,” Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Stephen Flynn wrote in a Tuesday note. “T-Mobile US faces significant spectrum payments and debt maturities over the next year, and will likely provide ample shareholder rewards.”

A representative for T-Mobile declined to comment.

The company, awarded investment-grade status in 2022 after operating as a junk borrower for years, is taking advantage of robust demand for long-dated bonds on bets that central banks will soon reduce interest rates.

The company issued $2 billion in debt in September, which was also earmarked for share buybacks and dividends. Before that, T-Mobile issued $3 billion in three parts in February.

The firm was among at least 10 issuers tapping the high-grade market on Tuesday. Investment-grade borrowers are expected to raise $30 billion this week, with issuance anticipated to be front-loaded ahead of a crucial report on US consumer prices on Thursday.

