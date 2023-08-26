T-Mobile US Insiders Sell US$33m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

In the last year, many T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

T-Mobile US Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Raul Claure, sold US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$133, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 2.7% of Raul Claure's stake.

In the last year T-Mobile US insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At T-Mobile US Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at T-Mobile US. In total, insiders sold US$31m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does T-Mobile US Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. T-Mobile US insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$1.2b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The T-Mobile US Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold T-Mobile US shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since T-Mobile US is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of T-Mobile US.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

