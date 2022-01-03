T-Mobile and Verizon discontinue iPad rebate program that caused customer headaches

T-Mobile and Verizon have discontinued an iPad rebate program they offered in partnership with Apple. In a change spotted by MacRumors, the company’s website no longer lists a promotion that previously allowed customers to save up to $200 by activating a cellular iPad through either of the two carriers.

I had the same issue with the $200 rebate on the new iPad this spring. Verizon wouldn’t give it to me. — Jordan Patterson (@JordanPatterson) November 18, 2021

The program and similar ones Apple offered for iPhone and Apple Watch purchases was the subject of a story Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman published in December. The article recounts the lengthy process he had to follow to claim a $100 rebate on an Apple Watch 7. His initial request was denied by T-Mobile, and it was only after “multiple hourlong” phones calls and an eventual escalation that the problem was resolved.

“While my difficulties were with T-Mobile, Verizon users have been reporting similar problems, particularly around iPad rebates,” Gurman wrote at the time. In fact, you’ll find several people recounting their own frustrations with the program in his Twitter mentions. In short, it seems T-Mobile and Verizon were denying some rebate requests without providing much of an explanation for their actions. The terms of the promotion were also presented in a way that made them seem much simpler than they were in practice.

However, it’s not clear if those complaints were what prompted Apple, T-Mobile and Verizon to discontinue the program. "The iPad rebate with Apple was a limited time offer which has been in market since April 2021 and ended in December 31," a spokesperson for T-Mobile told Engadget. "We’re always looking for opportunities to give our customers the best deals on devices."

We’ve also reached out to Apple and Verizon for comment. We'll update this article when we hear back from them.

Update 1:05PM ET: Added comment from T-Mobile.