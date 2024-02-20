AT&T Offers Cybersecurity Product for Sagging Business Segment

(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. introduced an online cybersecurity product for small and medium-sized businesses as the carrier seeks to bolster its sagging sales to enterprises served over fiber lines.

The platform, called AT&T Dynamic Defense, is embedded in the provider’s network and detects threats before they reach a customer’s network, the company said in a statement Tuesday. It’s aimed at businesses that lack staff and expertise in cybersecurity.

“We’re clearing the pipe of bad stuff before it ever gets to you,” AT&T Chief Information Security Officer Rich Baich said in an interview. “What we’re trying to do is make it easy, fast.”

The product is immediately available in ten markets including New York, Dallas and Chicago, with a broader rollout expected later in the year, the company said.

AT&T’s revenue from businesses connected by wires was down 10.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, due in part to lower demand as users turn to wireless communications, the company said.

