T-ROC Celebrates the Holidays with Plan to Hire 5,000 New Employees

·2 min read

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC) plans to hire more than 5,000 new employees in time for the holiday season. The job opportunities are a mix of full-time, part-time, temporary, seasonal, and gig work. The announcement means a joyous holiday season for many families who have suffered from job insecurity due to the pandemic. T-ROC will hire Wireless Sales Associates, Brand Ambassadors, Assembly technicians and other exciting retail roles across the United States and Puerto Rico.

(PRNewsfoto/The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC))
(PRNewsfoto/The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC))

"The retail industry, like many others, was hit especially hard by the pandemic and in addition to losing jobs many companies were forced to close their doors temporarily or for good," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of T-ROC. "We are honored to be able to hire so many people especially as we enter the holiday season when a paycheck becomes all the more critical."

T-ROC is a retail support provider that works to help brands like Apple, Samsung, Xfinity, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Walmart, Best Buy and others maximize sales in a retail setting while combining the power of people and technology. "The ability to hire so many is a testament to the quality hof services T-ROCers provide and the successful solution our retail partners demand," adds Beveridge.

Job candidates looking to apply can find more information and submit their resume by visiting, Jobs.TROCglobal.com.

To learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), visit www.trocglobal.com. Follow T-ROC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

Media Contact: Tyler Sminkey, (786) 390-8510, tyler@jwipr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-roc-celebrates-the-holidays-with-plan-to-hire-5-000-new-employees-301378005.html

SOURCE The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

