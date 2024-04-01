Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,243.77
    -10.58 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,566.85
    -240.52 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,396.83
    +17.37 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,102.84
    -21.71 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.93
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,270.90
    +13.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    -0.0051 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3290
    +0.1230 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    -0.0072 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6090
    +0.3060 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,673.36
    -1,313.66 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,803.09
    -566.35 (-1.40%)
     

T.Rowe Price backs Disney directors in boardroom challenge with hedge funds

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of T. Rowe Price Group is pictured at its office in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mutual fund firm T. Rowe Price, which owned roughly 9.3 million shares in Walt Disney, said it has voted for the entertainment giant's directors, dealing a blow to activist hedge funds Trian Fund Management and Blackwells Capital as they seek board seats.

T.Rowe Price told Reuters on Monday it voted for Maria Elena Lagomasino and Michael Froman, "the two incumbent directors whose board positions are being challenged."

"T. Rowe Price is comfortable that management has a viable plan to address the important matters facing the company," a spokesman for the mutual fund firm said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement