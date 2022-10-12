U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,592.08
    +3.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,370.42
    +131.23 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,408.72
    -17.47 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,673.05
    -19.87 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.37
    -1.98 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.00
    -9.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.44 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9689
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9410
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0079 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8600
    +1.0610 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,106.70
    +79.27 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.69
    +0.97 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,827.63
    -57.60 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

T. Rowe Price Collaborates With Climate Vault to Neutralize Carbon Footprint of Employee Business Travel

T. Rowe Price
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / To neutralize its associates' business travel emissions, the firm has begun a collaboration with Climate Vault, a nonprofit that, on T. Rowe Price's behalf, will purchase and "vault" carbon allowances from government-regulated "cap and trade" compliance markets.

Because the number of allowances is capped, keeping them off the market means fewer are available for purchase by other market participants who would otherwise use them and continue polluting. This "vaulting" of the permits effectively decreases overall carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions while providing a quantifiable, verifiable carbon reduction.

Climate Vault will then convert the value of vaulted allowances to fund cutting-edge carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technology that will eliminate historical carbon emissions, an essential step to slowing and reversing climate change. In this way, Climate Vault creates a virtuous cycle that not only removes carbon emissions from the atmosphere, but also helps carbon removal technologies become more scalable, viable, and profitable.

"As we seek to manage our environmental impact by embedding and extending our ESG practices, Climate Vault's unique approach to offsetting carbon emissions will enable us to reduce our carbon footprint today while also supporting innovation to remove greenhouse gases forever," says Gaby Infante, T. Rowe Price's director of corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

"Unlike traditional voluntary carbon offset methods, the idea of purchasing allowances from the regulated market and ultimately funding carbon removal technologies was very appealing," Infante added. "Rather than just capping emissions, Climate Vault's ‘from reduction to removal' method ensures that carbon emissions are actually being eliminated."

Additionally, to tap in to the desire of T. Rowe Price's workforce to make a difference and adopt more sustainable practices in their personal lives, the firm is hosting a giving campaign for Climate Vault. Associates are invited to use Climate Vault's CO2 calculator to calculate their personal carbon footprint and donate to Climate Vault, which will be matched by T. Rowe Price, to neutralize it.

"We are excited to work with T. Rowe Price in support of their sustainability goals," said Michael Greenstone, cofounder of Climate Vault, Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago, and former chief economist for President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers. "Climate Vault provides a credible and transparent solution for organizations interested in reducing emissions and supporting innovation, and we are proud to be working with global leaders like T. Rowe Price to build a better future, together."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization with US$1.34 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

ABOUT CLIMATE VAULT

Climate Vault is a CDP-accredited 501(c)(3) climate solutions start-up founded at the University of Chicago by former senior White House economic advisor Michael Greenstone and prominent business leaders. Climate Vault delivers the world's first verifiable, integrated carbon reduction and removal solution, providing a fast, easy and credible way for organizations and individuals to achieve carbon neutrality. Our market-based solution is focused on immediately reducing carbon footprints by purchasing allowances from highly-regulated compliance carbon markets and ultimately converting those allowances into funding for cutting-edge carbon dioxide removal (CDR) tech that will remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere, forever. Climate Vault's CDR initiative is backed by a "Technology Chamber" composed of leading climate science experts, including former U.S. Secretary of Energy, Ernie Moniz. Since our launch in 2021, we've been named to Fast Company's list of "World Changing Ideas," and reduced ¾ million tons of CO2 for our partners, the equivalent of preventing 72,000 passenger cars from driving around the Earth. Leading brands such as T. Rowe Price, Vanderbilt University, TPG, Morningstar, Gemini and Danfoss trust Climate Vault to build tailored carbon programs that deliver quantifiable results and enduring impact. Visit www.climatevault.org to learn more, calculate your individual footprint, and help your organization or financial portfolio reach carbon neutrality.

T. Rowe Price, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
T. Rowe Price, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: http://corporate.troweprice.com/ccw/home.do
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720079/T-Rowe-Price-Collaborates-With-Climate-Vault-to-Neutralize-Carbon-Footprint-of-Employee-Business-Travel

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These unstoppable stocks could be resilient choices to buy and hold in the next bear market and beyond.

  • BlackRock, Citi CEOs Won’t Be Returning to Key Climate Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest climate event of the calendar looks set to draw far fewer chief executives than it did just a year ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalBlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink won’t be at

  • Solar-powered Sion EV solves 'biggest hurdle' with charging: Sono CEO

    Germany’s Sono Motors is trying to solve the charger conundrum with its Sion crossover EV. The Sion has 456 solar half cells embedded into its body panels in order to harness the sun’s power to charge the car’s battery. And the Sion is coming out soon, as early as next year, and likely coming to the U.S. too.

  • GM Takes on Tesla With Its Own Solar Power and Energy Storage System

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. plans to compete with Tesla Inc.’s solar and Powerwall business by offering its own sun-generated power and storage system starting late next year.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedA new business unit, c

  • Here's How The Viral Fat Bear Week Happened, Blessing Us All

    “I thought it would just be a quirky thing I did every year, but I did not expect it to be this worldwide event,” the founder of Fat Bear Week said.View Entire Post ›

  • Rice, EQT found group to increase natural gas use to push out foreign coal

    PAGE was started to help cut down on the use of coal around the world and replace it with natural gas to reduce global emissions.

  • GM takes on Tesla in home and commercial energy storage, management

    General Motors Co is expanding beyond car making, with plans to offer energy storage and management services to residential and commercial customers through its new GM Energy unit in a move that puts it in even greater competition with Tesla Inc. GM Energy will bundle the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging service with two new units, Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial, that will offer stationary storage batteries, as well as solar panels and hydrogen fuel cells, the company said on Tuesday.

  • New Zealand proposes cow-burp tax to fight climate change

    New Zealand’s government on Tuesday proposed taxing farm animals’ greenhouse gas emissions as part of its efforts to reduce the pollution that causes climate change.

  • American Water (AWK) Unit to Acquire Sewer Assets for $231M

    American Water's (AWK) unit Pennsylvania American Water is set to acquire wastewater assets for $231.5 million and invest $75 million to improve the infrastructure of the acquired assets.

  • California Wildfires Spur New Real Estate Development Guidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced guidelines for local governments weighing real estate development proposals to protect against the growing hazard of wildfires, telling municipalities his suggestions could help them avoid costly litigation and save lives.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie W

  • Brookfield Embraces Carbon Capture With Plans to Invest Billions

    Brookfield Asset Management is jumping into the nascent carbon capture and storage market by investing a total of $1.3 billion in three project developers this year alone, betting they will find plenty of customers among businesses striving to reduce emissions.

  • Ford Lent Us an Electric F-150 Truck. This E Truck Will Be Profitable.

    Barron's put a blue F-150 Lightning Lariat through its paces for the past few days. We hope Ford forgets to pick it up.

  • 7-foot gator surprises beachgoers on Florida’s Anna Maria Island

    The gator came ashore along the rocky shore on the northern tip of the island — between Bean Point and the Rod & Reel Pier.

  • Electric car charging in just 5 minutes achieved with ‘unprecedented’ Nasa tech

    New technology is capable of delivering 4.6 times the current of the fastest electric car chargers on the market

  • Winter is coming for Europe’s auto industry, which faces an output fall of one million due to supply energy woes

    European auto makers are facing a tough winter and 2023 as the energy crisis seeps into production capacity - it could result in a output loss of one million cars per quarter.

  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Russians hit energy infrastructure

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 14:22 The Russian occupiers have launched an attack on the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The energy-saving regime has been implemented in the Oblast.

  • Kenya wants to use Tanzania's gas deposits to dominate east Africa's LPG market

    Reports of residents in Nairobi’s slum areas burning plastics and gunny bags to cook their meals seem to have sped up a plan by the government to use Tanzania’s vast gas deposits to reduce the cost of cooking gas, while also making itself the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) capital of east Africa.

  • Gov. DeSantis: Florida shifts to 'rebuild and recover mode' 12 days after Hurricane Ian

    Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that efforts are shifting toward a "rebuild and recover mode" to address Hurricane Ian's long-term impact.

  • World Bank to launch new trust fund for emissions reduction grants

    The World Bank said on Monday it is launching a trust fund aimed at pooling public funds to provide grants for projects to reduce carbon emissions, including decommissioning coal-fired power plants. The Scaling Climate Action by Lowering Emissions (SCALE) fund will provide grants to developing countries as they deliver pre-agreed results in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, World Bank President David Malpass said in a LinkedIn post. SCALE will be the new umbrella trust fund for the bank's results-based climate finance activities.

  • YouTuber’s Car Collection Floods After Hurricane Ian

    This is pretty much a nightmare…