T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.22, expectations were $1.81.

Operator: Good morning. My name is Norma, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to T. Rowe Price's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer period. I will give you instructions on how to ask questions at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and will be available for replay on T. Rowe Price's website shortly after the call concludes. I will now turn the call over to Linsley Carruth, T Rowe Price's Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Linsley Carruth: Hello, and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter earnings call. The press release and a supplemental materials document can be found on our IR website at investors.troweprice.com. Today's call will last approximately 45 minutes. Our CEO and President, Rob Sharps; and CFO, Jen Dardis, will discuss the company's results for about 15 minutes, and then we'll open it up to your questions. We ask that you limit it to one question per participant. We also have Eric Veiel, T. Rowe Price associates head of Global Equity here with Rob and Jen today for the question-and-answers portion of the call. I'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements and reference certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Please refer to the forward-looking statement language and the reconciliations to GAAP in the supplemental materials as well as in our press release and 10-Q. All investment performance references to peer groups on today's call are using Morningstar peer groups. Now, I'll turn it over to Rob.

Robert Sharps: Thank you, Linsley, and thank you all for joining us today. Third quarter trends were largely similar to what we experienced earlier in the year. Relative investment performance was solid and particularly strong in our largest franchises. We made progress on our strategic initiatives and we executed on planned cost savings efforts. At the same time, we haven't seen any improvement in net flows and don't expect to for the balance of the year. That said, we do expect flow trends to recover somewhat in 2024 as improved performance takes the pressure off of redemptions from US large cap equity products. Investors come off the sidelines, and we realize the impact of our strategic investments. Turning now to investment performance.

As you know, most equity and fixed income markets fell in the third quarter as investors grew increasingly concerned about a prolonged period of higher interest rates. During these choppy markets, we posted another quarter of solid investment performance relative to peers, particularly in many of our US equity and multi-asset strategies. Our US equity products were resilient with more than 70% of the mutual funds outperforming their peer group medians. All three of our large cap growth products were above the median and beat their benchmarks in the quarter and each have top quartile performance for the year-to-date time period. Other strong performers in our US equity range included all cap opportunities, US large cap core and science and technology, which all had top quartile performance versus peers for the quarter, adding to their solid multi-year track records.

