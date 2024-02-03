T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $1.24

The board of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 1.6% on the 28th of March to $1.24, up from last year's comparable payment of $1.22. This makes the dividend yield 4.4%, which is above the industry average.

T. Rowe Price Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, T. Rowe Price Group's dividend was only 69% of earnings, however it was paying out 114% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 3.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 81%, which is definitely on the higher side.

T. Rowe Price Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

T. Rowe Price Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Unfortunately, T. Rowe Price Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think T. Rowe Price Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for T. Rowe Price Group that investors should take into consideration. Is T. Rowe Price Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

