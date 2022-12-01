U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

T. Rowe Price Vice President of Trading Analytics Teresa Woodard Wins Women in Finance Award

T. Rowe Price
·3 min read

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS:TROW), a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services, today announced that Teresa Woodard has been named to Markets Media Group's eighth annual U.S. Women in Finance Awards list for Excellence in Trading Analytics. Woodard is the head of Trading Analytics at T. Rowe Price, a role she has held since 2018.

"Teresa is a recognized thought leader internally and within the industry," said Marc Wyatt, head of Global Trading at T. Rowe Price. "She holds herself to a high standard and leads her team by example, serving as a mentor to many. We are proud of her accomplishments within the firm and beyond, and we're excited that she has been recognized with this prestigious award."

Woodard is a 21-year veteran of T. Rowe Price. She joined the firm following college as a research assistant and then served as a senior solutions analyst before being promoted to vice president on the equity trading team. She served in that role for eight years prior to her current role as vice president, head of Trading Analytics, a role in which she leads a global team of data analysts delivering best-in-class trading analytics across equities, fixed income, and foreign exchange.

A motivated team leader, Woodard is also a member of the firm's Black Leadership Council and Amplify Voices, lending her voice and insight to ensure there is active dialogue on diversity, equity, and inclusion issues to the Management Committee and working to recruit and retain Black talent. Additionally, she actively represents the firm at conferences and events to share trading insights as well as her career journey with the next generation of investment professionals, women leaders, executives, and other industry professionals. Woodard holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Loyola University Maryland and The Johns Hopkins University, respectively, both located in Baltimore, Md.

"Markets Media's annual Women in Finance Awards recognize and celebrate the best of the best women in financial services and capital markets technology," said Mohan Virdee, CEO of Markets Media Group. "Trading analytics is a critical function that institutional firms need to get right, and Teresa Woodard's long-term record of excellence was what differentiated her in a very competitive category."

Markets Media Group launched the Women in Finance Awards program in 2015 to recognize accomplished and talented women across the capital markets business: buy-side and sell-side trading desks, institutional investors, wealth managers, securities exchanges, technology providers, corporate finance, venture capital firms, and fintech start-ups. Nominees are put forth by readers of Markets Media and Traders Magazine, and shortlists and winners are determined by the editorial staffs of the two platforms, in conjunction with the 20-member WIF Advisory Board.

At an event held earlier this month at the Hard Rock Hotel New York City, talented women from across the country, including Woodard, were celebrated during the eighth annual Women in Finance Awards event.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization with $1.28 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022, and a local presence in 16 countries. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. T. Rowe Price helps clients invest with confidence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:
Dasha Smith
T. Rowe Price
410-345-3715
dasha.smith@troweprice.com

Amy Burke Friedman
PROFILES
410-243-3790
afriedman@profilespr.com

T. Rowe Price, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture
T. Rowe Price, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: http://corporate.troweprice.com/ccw/home.do
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729745/T-Rowe-Price-Vice-President-of-Trading-Analytics-Teresa-Woodard-Wins-Women-in-Finance-Award

