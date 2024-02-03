AT&T seeking to end landline service obligation

Feb. 2—Some AT&T customers could be at risk of losing access to landlines as the telecommunications company pushes to end its service obligation in certain areas of California.

In a recent notice to customers, AT&T announced that it has submitted an application to the California Public Utilities Commission, which, if approved, would remove the company's legal obligation to provide traditional landline phone service in a large portion of its service territory in California, including Yuba and Sutter counties.

According to the statement, AT&T is currently required to provide landline services to any potential customers due to its role as a Carrier of Last Resort (COLR). At least one telephone company in a specified area is legally required to provide access to telephone service to anyone in its service territory who requests it, according to the Commission.

If its application is approved, the company would continue to provide landline services until all federal and state regulatory processes are completed. However, AT&T would continue its COLR obligation in areas where no alternative voice services are yet available.

"Our application seeks approval from the (California Public Utilities Commission) to remove outdated regulations in California and to help the limited remaining landline consumers transition to modern, alternative services to replace their current outdated ones. All AT&T California customers will continue to receive their traditional landline services until an alternative service becomes available by AT&T or another provider," the company said in a statement.

In response, a petition was started to maintain landline service throughout the state.

"Many areas of California are without or have limited mobile reception. Landlines are often the only way many rural residents stay connected, safe, and emergency-ready. Rural businesses depend upon landlines for day-to-day operations. Vulnerable populations, like seniors, count on landlines to handle emergencies. Many rural California economies, schools, and healthcare providers rely on landline phone services," the petition said.

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold two public forums on March 19 for AT&T customers to provide input on the company's application. The meetings will be held virtually at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc.