AT&T settles SEC charge of disclosing nonpublic information to research analysts

2
The AT&T logo is seen in a store window in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that AT&T agreed to pay a $6.25 million penalty to settle charges of disclosing nonpublic information to research analysts.

AT&T agreed to pay the penalty and three company executives agreed to pay $25,000 apiece stemming from the charges brought in March 2021, the SEC said in a statement, adding the defendants did not admit or deny the allegations in the complaint.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

