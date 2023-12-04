AT&T Taps Ericsson for $14 Billion Network Revamp, Ousting Nokia

(Bloomberg) — AT&T Inc. will tap Ericsson AB to modernize its US wireless network, a project that could amount to almost $14 billion over five years.

For Ericsson, already responsible for about two-thirds of AT&T’s US network, the deal represents a significant win over rival Nokia Oyj, which accounted for the other third of AT&T’s business. It’s another blow to Espoo, Finland-based Nokia, which in October announced jobs cuts alongside broader struggles in its 5G infrastructure business.

Nokia shares fell 6.5% Monday after initial reports that it could be removed from AT&T’s 5G equipment vendor list. Its stock is down 31% this year.

Ericsson, based in Stockholm, will build AT&T’s network with open architecture. The design will let vendors compete to supply components, according to a company statement Monday. Most networks today are locked into a relationship with a single manufacturer.

The open architecture allows more flexibility in the network, Chris Sambar, AT&T’s network head, said in an interview. “You get more creativity.”

AT&T officials anticipate companies will then compete to supply equipment for the network, including base stations at the foot of cell towers, antennas at the top, and connections in between, for example.

The effort will make Dallas-based AT&T a US leader in the technology, known as commercial scale open radio access network, or Open RAN, the company said.

Having a number of suppliers can boost flexibility, lower costs and avoid reliance on non-US vendors classified as security risks such as Huawei Technologies Co., according to US officials.

AT&T, America’s No. 3 mobile provider, said the new network will let it “quickly capitalize on the next generation of wireless technology.” Benefits include lower-power, sustainable networks with higher performance, the company said in its statement.

