AT&T Tennessee president announces retirement, reflects on Nashville Christmas Day bombing

AT&T Tennessee president Joelle Phillips, who led the telecommunications company during the immediate aftermath of Nashville's Christmas Day bombing, announced her retirement from the role after 22 years at the company.

The retirement, announced Monday, is effective Dec. 1. A replacement has not been announced.

“I’ve invested the majority of my professional career with AT&T, and during my time with the company, our team has accomplished a lot,” Phillips said in a news release announcing her retirement.

Phillips joined AT&T as a regulatory attorney in 2001 and has led the company's efforts in Tennessee for ten years. She is the longest standing president in the company's history.

Remembering Dec. 25, 2020, in Nashville

AT&T's regional telecommunications hub was damaged in the Christmas Day bombing on 2nd Avenue in Nashville's downtown on Dec. 25, 2020. Cell phone and internet service was down in multiple Middle Tennessee counties immediately following the explosion.

Phillips is credited by the company for her leadership after the bombing, as the telecommunications hub was in the middle of an active crime scene at the time.

In the months following the bombing, construction work on the AT&T building was saddled with supply chain delays and required careful attention to Metro's plan to reimagine the 2nd Avenue neighborhood.

A life-size mural of Second Avenue's original building facades will be permanently featured on the side of AT&T's telecommunications building at 185 Second Ave. The design concept was created by architects Kem Hinton, Cyril Stewart, Gina Emmanuel and Ron Lustig and is based on Nashville artist Phil Ponder's "Market Street Too."

“With the completion of the new 2nd Avenue building and several modernizing changes in state law, I’ve been able to finish several projects that I was especially invested in, and it feels like a good time in my career to pursue new opportunities and challenges," Phillips said.

AT&T's impact on Nashville

AT&T is one of the largest employers in Nashville with more than 2,200 employees, according to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Meanwhile, Phillips was involved in lobbying for several legislative policy initiatives at the state level.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: AT&T TN president to retire, discusses Nashville Christmas bombing