TÜV Rheinland achieves accreditation as CDP partner

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Enhances sustainability service portfolio to help companies' track and report environmental data.

BANGALORE, India, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services, has announced that it has become an accredited partner of the CDP, a non-profit organization that aims to promote the publication of environmentally relevant data such as greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption by companies and local authorities.

(PRNewsfoto/TUV Rheinland)
(PRNewsfoto/TUV Rheinland)

Through this partnership, TÜV Rheinland is now able to better support companies in presenting their climate action efforts and measures for a more sustainable economy in a transparent manner. CDP collects data and information on carbon emissions, climate risks, and corporate reduction targets and strategies on a voluntary basis on behalf of investors using standardized questionnaires.

TÜV Rheinland, as a CDP-accredited partner, can advise companies on how to collect and document their data to meet the requirements of disclosure under the CDP. According to Weimin Fang, Vice President Customized Services, TÜV Rheinland Greater China, "TÜV Rheinland provides support to those companies who want to embark on a path to greater sustainability and set ambitious targets for carbon emissions through their accreditation with the CDP."

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

Media Contact:

Samrat Sinha
E: Samrat.Sinha@ind.tuv.com 
M: +91 9880307376




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tuv-rheinland-achieves-accreditation-as-cdp-partner-301777230.html

SOURCE TUV Rheinland

