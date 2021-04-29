U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

TÜV Rheinland Adds New Capability for Wi-Fi 6E Certification Testing

TUV Rheinland
·3 min read

TÜV Rheinland now offers Wi-Fi 6E certification testing as an extension of the Wi-Fi 6 program, which validates the operation of devices in the 6GHz spectrum

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUV Rheinland of North America, a global leader in independent technical services, today announced a new wireless device testing capability for Wi-Fi 6E certification testing. With Wi-Fi operation in the 6GHz band increasing daily, certification for Wi-Fi 6E has been introduced as an extension of the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ program to deliver interoperability for devices operating in the 6GHz spectrum. TUV Rheinland of North America aims to use Wi-Fi 6E certification testing to bring the immense benefits of the 6GHz spectrum to consumers, device manufacturers, and service providers around the world.

In April of 2020, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission adopted a proposal that opened the 6GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use, and in turn, unleashed 1,200 MHz of additional bandwidth for next-gen Wi-Fi 6E devices. With its super-wide 160 MHz channels, uncongested bandwidth, and the ability to deliver multi-gigabit, low-latency Wi-Fi, the 6GHz spectrum has become very attractive to product developers and device manufacturers. “Wi-Fi operating in the 6GHz spectrum is a complete game changer for the end-user’s experience. By opening up more channels that Wi-Fi can operate on we will see more consistently high throughputs, less congestion problems with nearby networks, and more total devices reliably connected at once,” says Daryl Kay, Senior Test Engineer at TUV Rheinland of North America. “Additionally, by reducing our dependence on the 2.4GHz spectrum, we also reduce interference problems for the other radios that utilize that spectrum such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, and Thread. As an authorized test lab we’re ready to work with our customers to ensure that all access points and clients are ready to enter the market with 6E capability validated.”

Phil Solis, research director at IDC, anticipates more than 338 million devices that support Wi-Fi 6E will enter the market in 2021 and expects to see huge growth in the amount of smart phones, PCs, laptops, TVs, and VR products utilizing Wi-Fi 6E this year. However, in order for these devices to function properly on the 6GHz band and provide a secure, reliable, and interoperable experience for consumers, they must undergo Wi-Fi 6E certification testing. For companies looking to implement Wi-Fi 6E on their devices, TUV Rheinland of North America can provide third-party solutions to validate the products’ conformance to the specifications of the program while offering a full suite of services based on their needs.

For more information on TUV Rheinland’s Wireless & IoT Global Testing and Certification services, visit https://www.tuv.com/landingpage/en/wireless/.

Click here to contact us directly.

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

TUV Contact Information:

Jen Picardo
Director of Communications
TUV Rheinland of North America, Inc.


