TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe Announce the Release of Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0

·6 min read

With a growing body of scientific and medical research suggesting potential risks of blue light exposure, the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0 represent the next generation of blue light standards for the global display industry.

SHANGHAI and MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Group (TÜV Rheinland), a global leader in third-party testing and certification, and Eyesafe, a leader in blue light management and display solutions, today announced the release of the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0. The partners introduced the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 1.0 in 2019, establishing an industry benchmark for low blue light emissions. Global PC companies and suppliers including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, GIGABYTE, BenQ, LG Display, BOE and others have since adopted the requirements for a broad array of products from OLED TVs to high performance laptops and monitors.

TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in third-party testing and certification, and Eyesafe, a leader in blue light management and display solutions, today announced the release of the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0.

"The Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0 comes at a critical juncture for the global display industry." - Frank Holzmann

The decision to develop and release the new Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0 is based on advancements in research – specifically, a more complete understanding of the potential risks associated with exposure to blue light. The Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0 simplify the existing requirements and focuses on Blue Light Toxicity Factor (BLTF) as the primary metric of blue light risk, utilizing a more complete portion of the blue light hazard region on the spectrum of visible light. The Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0 are available here.

The Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0 establish a limit of 0.085 for BLTF and address the industry's need for accurate color quality. The new requirements are detailed in the accompanying white paper titled "Defining Blue Light Requirements for Digital Displays." The new requirements reflect the input of world-renowned optometrists and ophthalmologists. TÜV Rheinland will begin offering the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0 Certification in July 2022.

Along with the simplified requirements, TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe are introducing the concept of Radiance Protection Factor for Display (RPF®). The introduction of RPF® will translate BLTF into a numerical scale from 0-100, making Eyesafe® Display Requirements easy to understand for consumers. Consumer electronics companies will be able to utilize RPF® as a mechanism to help consumers identify and compare the blue light protection of a given device. The chart here illustrates how RPF® for Display works.

"With screen time up significantly since the onset of COVID-19, the Eyesafe® Display Standards are more important than ever for the global population," said Dr. David Friess, chair of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board, which played a key role in defining the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0. "The update simplifies and focuses the requirements against the area of most concern in regard to high-energy blue light and provides a simple metric with RPF® to help consumers understand reduction levels."

"The introduction of Radiance Protection Factor, or RPF®, as the new key performance metric that can be used to compare levels of blue light protection among different display options, removes the guesswork from consumers who have seen a massive proliferation and demand for low blue light devices in the marketplace in the past two years," added Dr. Dagny Zhu, a member of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board.

"TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe have been leaders in defining a set of requirements for blue light management. The announcement of the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0 comes at a critical juncture for the global display industry," remarked Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical. "As more and more brands offer low blue light display options, it's imperative that independent certification bodies like TÜV Rheinland offer more trustworthy and reliable information to consumers. With that goal in mind, we believe the new RPF® scale empowers brands and consumers to understand the level of blue light reduction in a simplified way. TÜV Rheinland has always been on the forefront of establishing benchmarks for the industry."

"When we introduced the original Eyesafe® Display Requirements in 2019, the industry was just beginning to offer low blue light devices to consumers," remarked Justin Barrett, the CEO and co-founder of Eyesafe. "Now that we are seeing broad-based adoption of low blue light as a necessary and standard feature in displays, it's important that we continue our leadership role in pushing the industry forward by introducing the Eyesafe® Display Requirements 2.0. This will set the benchmark for the next generation of displays."

"We believe RPF® will make it easy for consumers to quickly differentiate among competing devices that offer 'low blue light,'" added Barrett. "The RPF® scale puts the power of choice back in the hands of the consumer by enabling them to make the best decision for themselves, their employees, or their loved ones by knowing precisely how much blue light is emitted from the device."

To learn more about the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Certification program, contact your TÜV Rheinland representative.

About TÜV Rheinland
TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,600 employees and annual revenues of around 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Learn more at www.tuv.com

About Eyesafe
Eyesafe Inc. is the worldwide supplier of advanced blue light mitigating technology, solutions, and standards. With pioneering products and services, in collaboration with healthcare, Eyesafe is shaping the future of consumer electronics designed with human health in mind. Eyesafe® Standards, Eyesafe® technology, and the associated intellectual property portfolio is developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, ZAGG and others. Eyesafe was recently ranked #5 in the computer hardware category in the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

About the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board
The Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board is a group of world-renowned optometrists and ophthalmologists who consult with Eyesafe to provide valuable insights that help drive research on the effects of blue light on the eyes and brain. They also help guide the development of Eyesafe® technology and industry standards to limit blue light emitted by the displays of electronic devices and other sources. Click here to learn more.

Media Contact:
Arick Wierson
arick@eyesafe.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuv-rheinland-and-eyesafe-announce-the-release-of-eyesafe-display-requirements-2-0--301544439.html

SOURCE Eyesafe

