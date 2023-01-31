TÜV Rheinland México issued its first Carbon Neutral certification to Contecon Manzanillo

Contecon Manzanillo became the first port terminal in Mexico to receive the ISO UNE-14064-3 Carbon Neutrality Certificate

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland México issued its first Carbon Neutral Certification according to ISO UNE-14064-3 to Contecon Manzanillo, concessionaire of the Specialized Container Terminal in the Northern Zone of the Port of Manzanillo (TEC- II), Colima.

Hermann Saenger, Country Manager at TÜV Rheinland Mexico; Jose Antonio Contreras, CEO Contecon Manzanillo

With this certification, TÜV Rheinland México reiterates its commitment to making life safer through its clients and working together to shape the future based on safety and sustainability.

"We recognize Contecon Manzanillo's vision and leadership in the industry by keeping its operations in constant improvement. Granting this certification is a historic event in TÜV Rheinland de México, since it is the first time we carry out the process, so we are proud to have collaborated with Contecon to become the first port terminal in Mexico to obtain the Carbon Neutral Certification," said Hermann Saenger, Country Manager of TÜV Rheinland México.

José Antonio Contreras, CEO of Contecon Manzanillo, said that "we are proud to be the first terminal in Mexico to be verified under this standard. At Contecon we are very clear in maintaining an agenda aligned with our business in which we combat climate change, promote the use of renewable energies and, very importantly, we are moving firmly towards the decarbonization of ports and maritime transportation in Mexico. Having this type of certification positions us as an organization that demonstrates commitment, talent and an authentic position of change in the face of environmental problems".

TÜV Rheinland México has been working with Contecon for some time now, as the company has shown great responsibility and business vision with the continuous improvement of its processes, which has made it possible for it to recently obtain the ISO 9001:2015 Certification, for implementing a Management System that shows clear processes and continuous improvements in the quality of its services, as well as customer satisfaction.

The company also obtained ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System, which considers the control of environmental aspects, reducing impacts and ensuring legal compliance, and TÜV Rheinland México collaborated with Contecon to grant it ISO 450001 certification for occupational health and safety.

The award ceremony was attended by federal authorities headed by Rear Admiral Víctor Manuel Ozuna Díaz, General Director of Port Development and Administration, who represented the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán; Francisco Rodríguez García, Secretary of Economic Development of the State of Colima, represented the Government of the State of Colima. In addition to various executives from key clients.

TÜV Rheinland has 150 years globally in the Testing, Certification and Verification sector, and 30 years in Mexico, so it has become a leader in technical services and has allowed them to move forward with the transformation of industries; an example is the delivery of this first certification in the country.

In this way, both TÜV Rheinland de México and Contecon Manzanillo are an example for companies in the country, as they can contribute to the environment voluntarily and help with their actions to help the country meet its global environmental commitments.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

