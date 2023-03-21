U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.24
    +26.67 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,352.47
    +107.89 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,786.55
    +111.01 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.54
    +31.55 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +1.85 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.10
    -39.70 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.24 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5940
    +0.1130 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4380
    +1.1430 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,050.04
    +372.05 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.15
    +7.10 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

TÜV Rheinland North America relaunch Government Inspections and International Trade service in US

PR Newswire
·3 min read

LITTLETON, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its Government Inspections and International Trade Services in the United States. This service is aimed at providing even greater support to U.S. companies in navigating the complex regulations of countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. With this enhanced service offering, TÜV Rheinland will help ensure that U.S. businesses comply with national and international standards while also gaining seamless entry to their destination countries.

(PRNewsfoto/TUV Rheinland)
(PRNewsfoto/TUV Rheinland)

As a gateway for global trade, TÜV Rheinland is an authorized conformity assessment body for many government authorities providing certification and inspection services helping U.S. exporters meet the regulatory requirement in countries of destination such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Uganda, and more, among others in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's comprehensive services facilitate a seamless customs clearance process for U.S. businesses and help them gain the necessary certifications and inspections to comply with national and international standards.

Fares Naouri, Senior Vice President Government Inspections and International Trade at TÜV Rheinland, emphasized the importance of the U.S. market in global trade. He stated, "The United States plays a pivotal role in the global economy, accounting a major portion of the world's total trade. As a result, it's essential for U.S. companies to have access to markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. However, navigating the complex regulations and requirements of these markets can be challenging, which is why we're proud to be able to offer our expertise and support to U.S. businesses and help them achieve a smooth customs clearance process."

Additionally, TÜV Rheinland provides customized Commercial Inspections solutions, including Pre-Shipment Inspections, Commodities Inspections, Consumer Goods Inspections, and Marine Surveys. These services are often conducted in connection with a Letter of Credit (L/C) or are based on industry-specific requirements.

"TÜV Rheinland's Commercial Inspections solutions provide traders with in the US market with the ability to mitigate risks in global trade and meet their challenges, ensuring confidence in the quality and quantity of transacted goods and commodities. Our experts, with a global presence and familiarity with international and domestic regulations, verify the nature, condition, and other bespoke characteristics of goods with agility, accuracy, and transparency," added Fares Naouri.

Yazan Assaf, General Manager of Government Inspections & International Trade at TÜV Rheinland North America, stated, "Our solutions, supported by our technical experts, are designed to be agile, integrated, transparent, and reliable. This makes it easier for businesses to comply with regulations and obtain the necessary certifications and inspections, facilitating their smooth access to target markets."

To learn more about TÜV Rheinland's Government Inspections and International Trade Services, please visit their website at Government Inspections and International Trade | WO | TÜV Rheinland (tuv.com).

About TÜV Rheinland
TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

Contact us for press inquiries:

Joel Pekay
Phone: +1 224 318 4098
Email: Joel.Pekay@us.tuv.com

Mariana Taborda do Amaral
Telephone: +55 11 3514 5867
Email: Mariana.Amaral@br.tuv.com

Michael García Carbajal
Phone: +52 55 3488 2108
Email: Michael.Garcia@mex.tuv.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuv-rheinland-north-america-relaunch-government-inspections-and-international-trade-service-in-us-301777768.html

SOURCE TUV Rheinland

Recommended Stories

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Think the bosses are back in charge? Think again: Recruiters predict talent will keep leverage for another 5 years

    Think the bosses are back in charge? Think again.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Commuting is overrated, says the CEO of Allstate: ‘Nobody wants to drive to an office to do a Zoom call’

    "Flexibility really sells," says Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, who prioritizes treating employees like customers.

  • Tesla to deliver strong Q1 retail sales in China: brokerage data

    Tesla is poised to report one of its best quarters in China, the latest retail sales data showed, after becoming the first electric vehicle maker in the country to cut prices in a bid to defend its market share. The U.S. EV maker's retail sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International, which tracks car insurance registrations. That was slightly higher than the 1,327 units it sold daily on average in the fourth quarter in China, when Tesla sold a total of 122,038 cars, its best quarter so far, the data showed.

  • Dominion tells judge Fox News knew vote-rigging claims were false

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday told the Delaware judge in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp that Fox News knew allegations of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued airing the claims in pursuit of ratings. Dominion's attorneys made the argument as both sides sought during a pretrial hearing to convince Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis that he should rule in their favor without the need for the case to go to trial as scheduled on April 17. Internal Fox communications prove that the network repeatedly hosted guests who it knew were peddling "reckless" and "completely crazy" falsehoods because it was losing viewers to far-right media competitors, Dominion's lawyers told the judge.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Fox News producer's lawsuit claims network coerced her to mislead in Dominion testimony

    A Fox News producer filed a lawsuit accusing network lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony in a lawsuit accusing Fox of promoting Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. The accusations by Abby Grossberg, who has been Tucker Carlson's head of booking, appeared in complaints filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court. Grossberg said Fox put her on administrative leave on Monday, effectively ending her career there.

  • Ford Is Lifting the Veil on Its EV Business This Week

    Ford unveils its new financial reporting segmentation on Thursday morning. It's a rare look into the economics of a traditional auto maker's EV business.

  • How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory

    South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday signed legislation approving $1.29 billion in state incentives for Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors to build a $2 billion manufacturing plant for trucks and SUVs. The project could also receive up to $180 million in job development tax credits based on hiring, said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles.

  • As Ford Carves Out Its EV Unit, Reporting by Region Gets Ditched

    The auto maker’s reorganization aims to provide greater insights into the fast-growing electric-vehicle division and its ambitious goals