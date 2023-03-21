TÜV Rheinland North America relaunch Government Inspections and International Trade service in US

LITTLETON, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its Government Inspections and International Trade Services in the United States. This service is aimed at providing even greater support to U.S. companies in navigating the complex regulations of countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. With this enhanced service offering, TÜV Rheinland will help ensure that U.S. businesses comply with national and international standards while also gaining seamless entry to their destination countries.

As a gateway for global trade, TÜV Rheinland is an authorized conformity assessment body for many government authorities providing certification and inspection services helping U.S. exporters meet the regulatory requirement in countries of destination such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Uganda, and more, among others in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's comprehensive services facilitate a seamless customs clearance process for U.S. businesses and help them gain the necessary certifications and inspections to comply with national and international standards.

Fares Naouri, Senior Vice President Government Inspections and International Trade at TÜV Rheinland, emphasized the importance of the U.S. market in global trade. He stated, "The United States plays a pivotal role in the global economy, accounting a major portion of the world's total trade. As a result, it's essential for U.S. companies to have access to markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. However, navigating the complex regulations and requirements of these markets can be challenging, which is why we're proud to be able to offer our expertise and support to U.S. businesses and help them achieve a smooth customs clearance process."

Additionally, TÜV Rheinland provides customized Commercial Inspections solutions, including Pre-Shipment Inspections, Commodities Inspections, Consumer Goods Inspections, and Marine Surveys. These services are often conducted in connection with a Letter of Credit (L/C) or are based on industry-specific requirements.

"TÜV Rheinland's Commercial Inspections solutions provide traders with in the US market with the ability to mitigate risks in global trade and meet their challenges, ensuring confidence in the quality and quantity of transacted goods and commodities. Our experts, with a global presence and familiarity with international and domestic regulations, verify the nature, condition, and other bespoke characteristics of goods with agility, accuracy, and transparency," added Fares Naouri.

Yazan Assaf, General Manager of Government Inspections & International Trade at TÜV Rheinland North America, stated, "Our solutions, supported by our technical experts, are designed to be agile, integrated, transparent, and reliable. This makes it easier for businesses to comply with regulations and obtain the necessary certifications and inspections, facilitating their smooth access to target markets."

To learn more about TÜV Rheinland's Government Inspections and International Trade Services, please visit their website at Government Inspections and International Trade | WO | TÜV Rheinland (tuv.com).

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

