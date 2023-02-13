U.S. markets closed

TÜV Rheinland qualifies for audits under the ICTI Ethical Toy Program

·1 min read

Audits in the supply chain of the toy industry / TÜV Rheinland successfully goes through qualification process of the ICTI Ethical Toy Program (IETP).

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland can start offering audits as part of the ICTI Ethical Toy Program (IETP) with immediate effect. The globally active testing service provider has now qualified to neutrally and independently audit companies' compliance with the standards defined by the IETP. To become part of the program, TÜV Rheinland successfully went through a qualification process that included scrutinizing the quality of TÜV Rheinland's audits and the company's own compliance systems.

TUV Rheinland factory audit
TUV Rheinland factory audit

In the future, TÜV Rheinland auditors will audit supplier companies in the toy industry, primarily in China and Southeast Asia. Compliance with social and environmental standards in the supply chain is becoming increasingly important, not least due to legal requirements. By getting certified according to the standards of the IETP, suppliers can show their customers that they reliably comply with the required social and environmental standards.

The standards defined in the IETP deal, for example, with occupational safety, exclusion of child labor and all forms of modern slavery, and compliance with environmental regulations. The IETP is an independent, non-profit organization founded in 2004 to secure and improve ethical and sustainable standards in the global supply chain of the toy industry. Member companies include the likes of Mattel, Lego and Walmart.

Further information on supply chain audits by TÜV Rheinland is available at www.tuv.com/supply-chain-audits.

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

Media Contact:

Samrat Sinha
E: Samrat.Sinha@ind.tuv.com
M: +91 9880307376

(PRNewsfoto/TUV Rheinland)
(PRNewsfoto/TUV Rheinland)

SOURCE TUV Rheinland India

