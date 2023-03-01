U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Jeff McElfresh at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 8

·1 min read

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T Inc., at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&amp;T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&amp;T Communications)
