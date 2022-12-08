U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

T2 Biosystems Highlights Peer-Reviewed Article Linking COVID-19 and Sepsis and Underscoring CDC Call for Adoption of Early and Accurate Microbial Diagnosis to Guide Targeted Initial Antimicrobial Therapy

T2 Biosystems, Inc.
·5 min read
T2 Biosystems, Inc.
T2 Biosystems, Inc.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistant genes, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

"We are grateful to these distinguished authors for reinforcing the CDC’s call for adoption and implementation of early and accurate microbial diagnosis to guide targeted antimicrobial treatment, directly aligning with the value proposition of T2’s technology,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “Sepsis continues to exact a heavy human and financial toll, and disproportionally impacts minorities and underserved communities. We believe our FDA-cleared T2Dx Instrument, T2Bacteria Panel, and T2Candida Panel can help advance the standard of care and offer the ideal solution to rapidly and accurately detect sepsis-causing pathogens and provide the information required to allow clinicians to achieve faster, targeted antimicrobial therapy.”

Title: Meeting the Challenges of Sepsis in Severe COVID-19: A Call to Arms
Authors: Thomas J. Walsh, Rick A. Bright, Aparna Ahuja, Matthew W. McCarthy, Richard A. Marfuggi, and Steven Q. Simpson
JournalOxford University Press on behalf of Infectious Diseases Society of America, 2022

This perspective reviewed the burden of bacterial and fungal sepsis from epidemiological and personal viewpoints, and highlighted the convergence of risk factors and clinical manifestations of severe COVID-19 and sepsis posing a daunting bedside challenge to accurate diagnosis.

Article Highlights:

  • The global burden of sepsis, from any cause, is estimated to be 50 million cases per year and is the cause of 1 in 5 deaths, including approximately 350,000 Americans and 680,000 Europeans each year

  • The U.S. spends an estimated $62 billion annually on sepsis treatment making it the most expensive in-hospital therapeutic cost

  • Sepsis is a severe health hazard requiring timely and appropriate therapy; survival decreases by 7.6% for each hour of delay in providing appropriate therapy

  • Critically-ill hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2 infections are at increased risk for secondary bacterial and fungal infections

  • By improving outcome of sepsis, the disparate outcomes from COVID-19 in historically disadvantaged minorities may also be improved; Indigenous Americans, Pacific Island Americans, and Black Americans have the highest mortality rates from COVID-19 infections

  • While administration of broad spectrum antimicrobial therapy in the absence of a microbial diagnosis is the standard of care in the empirical management of sepsis, the strategy is also associated with adverse events and selection of resistant pathogens

  • Rapid diagnostics must be deployed for use and be accessible for use across all segments of the health care system, to shorten the lag from time of exposure to appropriate and targeted therapy, reduce the likelihood of administration of unnecessary drugs, improve outcomes, lower health care costs, shorten hospital length of stay, and reduce the probability of developing antimicrobial resistance

  • Underscores the CDC call for the adoption and implementation of early and accurate microbial diagnosis to guide targeted antimicrobial therapy

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of the T2Dx Instrument, T2Candida Panel and T2Bacteria Panel to rapidly and accurately detect sepsis-causing pathogens and provide the information to allow clinicians to achieve faster, targeted antimicrobial therapy, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 23, 2022, and other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
ir@T2Biosystems.com
415-937-5406


