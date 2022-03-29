T2 Biosystems to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 12, 2022

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 12:00pm ET. During the virtual session, the management team will focus on the Company’s commercial strategy and product pipeline.



The event will also include a panel discussion of the clinical value of the T2Biosystems’ sepsis products featuring Aparna Ahuja, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Thomas Walsh, M.D., PhD, Founding Director, Center for Innovative Therapeutics and Diagnostics, Investigator of Emerging Infectious Diseases of the Save Our Sick Kids Foundation, and Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Microbiology, and Immunology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, and James Snyder, PhD, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Director of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and Hospital.

The live video webcast of the event, along with a slide presentation, will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the T2 Biosystems’ Investor Relations website http://investors.t2biosystems.com. A replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations website following the event.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Bacteria® Panel, T2Candida® Panel, T2Resistance® Panel, and T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the Company’s proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

