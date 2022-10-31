TA Digital Appoints Dr. Ali Alkhafaji as President

TA Digital Promotes Dr. Ali Alkhafaji from Chief Technology Officer to President

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital has announced that Chief Technology Officer Dr. Ali Alkhafaji has been elevated to the role of President. Dr. Alkhafaji will now serve as both President and Chief Technology Officer of TA Digital.

Dr. Alkhafaji joined TA Digital in 2017 and immediately had a significant impact on the business. As President, all client, sales, marketing, delivery, alliances, and consulting functions will come under his leadership as he continues to drive growth for TA Digital and its customers in the digital transformation space.

"I am honored and humbled by this appointment," said Dr. Alkhafaji. "It has been the thrill of a lifetime to work alongside this team for nearly 6 years, and I am excited to be a part of this new chapter in our long and storied history."

"We're excited to recognize a leader with strategic vision, passion, and demonstrated patterns of success," said Rajiv Rohmetra, Chief Executive Officer of TA Digital. "Ali has been a vital part of our organization, and his role as President will continue to leverage his leadership and expertise to drive growth for TA Digital and our clients."

With more than 1,000 employees across North America and India, TA Digital is a part the Credera Network of agencies within the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

ABOUT TA DIGITAL

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, Acquia, commercetools, Sitecore, and Salesforce.

