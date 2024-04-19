TA Said to Mull €1 Billion Sale of 3D Software Provider Chaos

Eyk Henning and Arno Schütze
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- TA Associates and LEA Partners are considering a potential sale of Chaos Group, a maker of 3D video-rendering software that could be valued as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The private equity firms are working with advisers and asked suitors including tech-focused buyout firms to submit non-binding bids earlier this month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Founded in 1997, Chaos offers a platform for 3D rendering, real-time visualization and simulation software. Its flagship rendering solution, V-Ray, is used in product design, architecture, ad campaigns and for visual effects in film and television.

Potential buyers could be turned off by worries over how the rise of generative AI will affect Chaos’s business, potentially crimping its prospects for achieving a high valuation in a sale, some of the people said. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction.

A representative for TA declined to comment, while LEA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

TA and LEA acquired Chaos in January 2022, when the firm was still headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to merge it with German rival Enscape. The merged entity then acquired smaller rivals Cylindo and AXYZ design.

--With assistance from Swetha Gopinath.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwe Enlists US to Help Remind Banks That Sanctions Eased

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has asked the US to remind banks that Washington has recently eased some of its sanctions on the southern African nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud Seeding“We requested the US Treasury to issue an advisory note to US

  • Apple's offer to open up tap-and-go tech to be approved by EU next month, sources say

    Apple's offer to open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals is set to be approved by EU antitrust regulators as soon as next month after it tweaked some of the terms, people familiar with the matter said. Apple's bid to settle the four-year investigation would help it dodge a finding of wrongdoing and stave off a potential hefty fine that could be as much as 10% of its global annual turnover. Apple's tap-and-go technology called near-field communication, or NFC, allows for contactless payments with mobile wallets.

  • Analysis-Ample oil supplies limit impact of MidEast flare-up on prices

    Plentiful supplies of some of the biggest crude grades are limiting the impact on benchmark oil futures prices of conflict in the Middle East, according to analysts and traders. To date, the conflict has not had a big impact on oil supplies from the Middle East, the world's top producing region. "In the absence of actual supply/production issues this market will struggle to convincingly challenge the annual peaks reached at the end of last week," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • IMF urges Bank of Japan to tread cautiously in raising interest rates

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) must tread cautiously in raising interest rates, as some indicators of inflation expectations remain short of its 2% target, the International Monetary Fund's Japan mission chief Nada Choueiri said on Friday. Choueiri told Reuters that a weak yen had a net-positive impact on Japan's economic growth, and signaled the IMF's preference for the country to allow exchange rates to move flexibly.

  • Adnoc Unit Considers Investment in UGI’s Propane Business

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is considering a potential investment in UGI Corp.’s propane distribution unit AmeriGas, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingState-owned Adn

  • Why SPAC Redwoods Acquisition Shares Are Skyrocketing Friday?

    Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) shares traded higher on Friday after the company announced that shareholders had approved its merger agreement with Anew Medical. Following the consummation of the transactions, Redwoods will change its name to Anew Medical, the company said in an exchange filing (April 18). On May 30, 2023, Redwoods Acquisition entered into a business combination agreement with Anew Medical Sub, Inc. The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma enterprise v

  • Sony Is in Talks With Apollo on a Joint Paramount Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. and Sony Group Corp. are considering a joint offer for Paramount Global, sparking a jump in shares of the film and TV giant as investors weigh the potential for a bidding war with technology mogul David Ellison.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall

  • Petrobras (PBR) Sells Two Campos Basin Fields to Perenco

    Petrobras (PBR) sells Cherne and Bagre fields to Perenco for $10 million, aiming to refocus investments on strategic assets and decarbonization.

  • FTC may try to block yet another business merger

    The FTC is reportedly planning to file suit to block a merger between luxury fashion firms Tapestry and Capri, the parent companies of several prominent brands like Versace and Coach.

  • Schneider Electric Confirms Talks With Bentley Systems

    The confirmation from Schneider came after The Wall Street Journal reported the French company was in talks to take control of Bentley in a deal that could be worth more than $15 billion.