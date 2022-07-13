TAAL COMPLETES AGREEMENT TO BRING 100 PH/S OF COMPUTING POWER ONLINE

FIRST IMMERSION COOLING DEPLOYMENT

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL) (FWB:9SQ1) (OTC:TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announces its wholly owned operating subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire 968 Bitmain S19J Pro machines and host them with a subsidiary of LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. at a facility in New Mexico, representing an immediate increase of 100 petahash/s ("PH/s") of additional computing power. The machines will be immersion cooled and represent a first full immersion deployment and acts as a test bed ahead of final design plans for TAAL's flagship 50MW site in Grand Falls, New Brunswick which will come online during 2023. Details of the agreement include:

968 Bitmain S19J Pro machines immediately hashing upon agreement inception

Miners will use immersion cooling to optimize performance

The machines come with a one-year warranty and will be hosted in a facility located in New Mexico powered by majority non-carbon emitting solar energy

Total of 100 Petahash/second

TAAL can mine across all three SHA-256 based blockchain networks - Bitcoin Core ("BTC"), BitcoinSV ("BSV"), Bitcoin Cash ("BCH") - switching chains economically and dynamically to optimize yield.

"With this additional capacity we continue to execute on our network rebalancing program and diversification strategy and build robustness across our mining fleet," said Richard Baker, CEO of TAAL. "With this deployment our mining hash centre operations are in three diversified locations in North America and underpin our long-term objective of building out the transaction infrastructure of the future. We remain focussed on our goal of reaching 2 EH/s of hash power at full deployment."

About LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. It operates an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications on the BSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. BitcoinSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics, data storage, daily transaction volume, scaling ability, and average block size.

