U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,004.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,909.25
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.10
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3480
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0090
    -0.1150 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,511.92
    +1,345.66 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.67
    +49.49 (+5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Taaleri invests in Paltamo bioproducts factory project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taaleri Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TAALA.HE

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 9:00 (EET)

Taaleri invests in Paltamo bioproducts factory project


Taaleri Investment Ltd acquired 10.7% ownership in KaiCell Fibers Ltd on 31 January 2022. KaiCell Fibers aims to build a bioproducts factory producing bleached pulp and renewable energy in Paltamo, Finland.

The investment expands Taaleri’s industrial foothold in the wood value chain and creates opportunities to develop new bioindustry investment products for Taaleri’s clients. Taaleri already has a significant presence in the sector through its investments in a crude tall oil biorefinery (Fintoil), a biocarbon refinery (Joensuu Biocoal) and Taaleri Forest Fund III. Taaleri also recently published the first bioindustry-focused fund in Europe, Taaleri Bioindustry I.

Taaleri Plc
Communications

For further information, please contact:
Jorma Alanne, managing director, Taaleri Investment Ltd, tel. +358 50 688 65, jorma.alanne@taaleri.com
Timo Jaakkola, partner, Taaleri Capital Ltd, tel. +358 50 383 2846, timo.jaakkola@taaleri.com
Keijo Ukkonen, board member, KaiCell Fibers Ltd, tel. +358 40 820 4707, keijo.ukkonen@nopek.fi

KaiCell Fibers in brief

KaiCell Fibers Ltd, founded in 2016, aims to build a bioproducts factory to produce 600 000 tonnes of bleached pulp annually and become a significant renewable energy producer in Paltamo. The projected raw material intake comprises 3.5 million cubic metres of softwood and birch fiber and chips. The total investment amounts to approximately 1 billion euros.

The Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland granted KaiCell Fibers Ltd the environmental and water management permits in summer 2020. The company expects the ruling of Vaasa administrative court regarding the complaints filed against the permits to be received in early 2022. The investment decision can be made once the environmental and water management permits become effective.

KaiCell Fibers Ltd’s shareholders are the Regional Council of Kainuu and Finnish investors.

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Should You Buy Solar Energy Stocks After Monday's Bounce?

    Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) led the way with a gain of as much as 13.6%, SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) popped by 12.7%, and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped by as much as 10.9%. The downward trend in solar stocks has coincided with a rise in interest rates, which the chart below illustrates.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."