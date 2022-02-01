TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 9:00 (EET)





Taaleri invests in Paltamo bioproducts factory project



Taaleri Investment Ltd acquired 10.7% ownership in KaiCell Fibers Ltd on 31 January 2022. KaiCell Fibers aims to build a bioproducts factory producing bleached pulp and renewable energy in Paltamo, Finland.

The investment expands Taaleri’s industrial foothold in the wood value chain and creates opportunities to develop new bioindustry investment products for Taaleri’s clients. Taaleri already has a significant presence in the sector through its investments in a crude tall oil biorefinery (Fintoil), a biocarbon refinery (Joensuu Biocoal) and Taaleri Forest Fund III. Taaleri also recently published the first bioindustry-focused fund in Europe, Taaleri Bioindustry I.

Taaleri Plc

Communications



For further information, please contact:

Jorma Alanne, managing director, Taaleri Investment Ltd, tel. +358 50 688 65, jorma.alanne@taaleri.com

Timo Jaakkola, partner, Taaleri Capital Ltd, tel. +358 50 383 2846, timo.jaakkola@taaleri.com

Keijo Ukkonen, board member, KaiCell Fibers Ltd, tel. +358 40 820 4707, keijo.ukkonen@nopek.fi

KaiCell Fibers in brief

KaiCell Fibers Ltd, founded in 2016, aims to build a bioproducts factory to produce 600 000 tonnes of bleached pulp annually and become a significant renewable energy producer in Paltamo. The projected raw material intake comprises 3.5 million cubic metres of softwood and birch fiber and chips. The total investment amounts to approximately 1 billion euros.

The Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland granted KaiCell Fibers Ltd the environmental and water management permits in summer 2020. The company expects the ruling of Vaasa administrative court regarding the complaints filed against the permits to be received in early 2022. The investment decision can be made once the environmental and water management permits become effective.

KaiCell Fibers Ltd’s shareholders are the Regional Council of Kainuu and Finnish investors.





Story continues

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



