Taaleri Plc launches an Employee Share Savings Plan



The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc has decided to establish an open-ended Employee Share Savings Plan (ESSP) for the employees of Taaleri Plc and its subsidiaries.

The aim of the ESSP is to encourage employees to acquire and own Taaleri shares, and it is intended to align the interests of the shareholders and the employees as well as to increase employees’ motivation and long-term commitment to the company.

The ESSP consists of plan periods that commence every second year. Taaleri's Board of Directors will decide on potential following plan periods and their details separately. Each plan period comprises a 12-month savings period and a holding period following the savings period. The ESSP is offered to approximately 120 Taaleri employees. The employees will have an opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries and invest those savings in Taaleri shares. The savings will be used for acquiring Taaleri shares quarterly after the publication dates of the respective interim reports. As a reward for the commitment, Taaleri grants the participating employees a gross award of one matching share for each savings share acquired with their savings. Continuity of employment and holding of acquired savings shares for the duration of the holding period are the prerequisites for receiving the award.

The potential award will be settled in shares, or partly in shares and partly in cash, after the end of the holding period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the award in those countries where the employer has the obligation to withhold taxes. Matching shares will be freely transferable after their registration on the participant’s book-entry account. Any dividends to be paid on the acquired savings shares, the matching shares given within the ESSP, and any other shares received within the ESSP will be reinvested in additional shares on the next potential acquisition date. These shares will have an equal right to matching shares.

Participation in the ESSP is voluntary and the employees will be invited to participate in one plan period at a time. The first plan period will commence on 1 July 2022 and end on 30 June 2025. The holding period of the first plan period begins at the first acquisition of savings shares and ends on 30 June 2025.



Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.3 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

