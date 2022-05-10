U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,024.25
    +36.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,402.00
    +241.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,376.25
    +182.50 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.00
    +18.60 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.30
    +0.21 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.90
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.74
    +3.55 (+11.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2290
    -0.1340 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,825.38
    -1,760.97 (-5.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.37
    -40.00 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.82
    +46.24 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taaleri Oyj
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TAALA.HE
Taaleri Oyj
Taaleri Oyj

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 MAY 2022 AT 9:50 (EEST)

Taaleri PlcManagers’ transactions Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Peter Ramsay

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14580/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 171 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 195 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(5): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 172 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 248 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 44 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(12): Volume: 37 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(13): Volume: 72 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(14): Volume: 178 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 245 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(16): Volume: 177 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(17): Volume: 88 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(19): Volume: 177 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(20): Volume: 36 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(21): Volume: 107 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(22): Volume: 559 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(23): Volume: 5 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(24): Volume: 943 Unit price: 10.22 EUR

(25): Volume: 235 Unit price: 10.22 EUR

(26): Volume: 127 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(27): Volume: 233 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(28): Volume: 180 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(30): Volume: 195 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(31): Volume: 345 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(32): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(33): Volume: 168 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(34): Volume: 10 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(35): Volume: 110 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(36): Volume: 109 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(37): Volume: 66 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(38): Volume: 77 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(39): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(40): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(41): Volume: 577 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(42): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(43): Volume: 271 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(44): Volume: 56 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(45): Volume: 93 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(46): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(47): Volume: 45 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(48): Volume: 71 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(49): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(50): Volume: 154 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(51): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(52): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(53): Volume: 360 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(54): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(55): Volume: 48 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(56): Volume: 372 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(57): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(58): Volume: 550 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(59): Volume: 944 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(60): Volume: 70 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(61): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(62): Volume: 199 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(63): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(64): Volume: 43 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(65): Volume: 178 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(66): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(67): Volume: 80 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(68): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(69): Volume: 380 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(70): Volume: 880 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(71): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(72): Volume: 300 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(73): Volume: 10 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(74): Volume: 190 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(75): Volume: 82 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(76): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(76): Volume: 18790 Volume weighted average price: 10.09045 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Range Resources, and Transocean All Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The shares of energy industry players Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Range Resources (NYSE: RRC), and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) fell as much as 10.5%, 13.5%, and 12%, respectively on May 9. By roughly 1:30 p.m. ET these two vital energy sources were lower in the mid- to high-single digits. For Occidental and Range the oil and natural gas declines are tied directly to their top and bottom lines, given that Occidental is a large oil driller and Range is a large natural gas producer.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Upstart stock plunges 46% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. plunged more than 40% in after-hours trading Monday after the company cut its forecast for the full year, warning that the current macroeconomic climate is expected to weigh on loan volume.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landsl

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Which Battered Blue-Chip Stocks Are Most Oversold?

    Big rallies and massive sell-offs have been the theme going into May 2022. With technology stocks — once again — leading us lower, thanks in part to the 10-year note eclipsing 3%, many of the damaged blue chips are looking beyond oversold. In this piece, we'll use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to check out three of them to see which holds the most bounce-back potential for the year ahead. Each firm may have lost its way, but valuations are starting to become absurd. Boeing (BA) Boeing has done nothi

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Bitcoin Washout Is Leaving Mom-and-Pop Buyers Holding the Bag

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a crypto refrain when prices crash precipitously like this: The selloff is washing out the short term-focused non-believers, known as weak hands, strengthening the industry in its wake. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos W

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) By 43%?

    Does the May share price for Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were getting crushed today as the Southeast Asian video game and e-commerce company was one of many high-growth, unproiftable companies to spiral lower as investors move to safer stocks in preparation for a higher-interest environment. There was no company-specific news out on Sea Limited, but heavy selling last week in sectors like e-commerce carried over this week as investors continue to react to a round of weak earnings reports in e-commerce and other sectors that shined during the pandemic. The Fed's plans to raise interest rates by a half a percentage point also seem to be accelerating the rotation out of growth stocks.

  • Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

    "Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final". Twitter declined to comment.

  • Fed Warns of Worsening Market Liquidity in Stability Report

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve warned of deteriorating liquidity conditions across key financial markets amid rising risks from the war in Ukraine, monetary tightening and high inflation in a semi-annual report published Monday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest

  • AMC stock moves higher in after-hours trading following Q1 earnings report

    AMC beat first-quarter revenue expectations but missed on earnings.