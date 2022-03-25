Taaleri Oyj

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 25 MARCH 2022 AT 9:00 (EET)





Taaleri sold ten daycare properties to Kinland





Taaleri Daycare Properties Fund has sold Suomen Päiväkodit Ky and its ten daycare properties to Norwegian based Kinland V Finland Oy.

Taaleri Daycare Properties Fund is a closed-end real estate fund established and managed by Taaleri. The fund has developed a portfolio of modern and energy efficient daycare facilities and leased them with long lease agreements to daycare operators.

”There’s currently very high demand towards community properties with long and steady rent cash flow thus our high-quality and newly developed portfolio sparked very high investor interest in the market. Our real estate team executed the transaction successfully and we are very pleased with this exit”, says Essi Sten, Managing Director of Taaleri Real Estate.

HPP Attorneys Ltd acted as Taaleri's legal advisor in the transaction.

Taaleri Real Estate currently manages 14 different real estate funds and portfolios with a value of about 800 million euros. Besides profitability, our real estate operations are guided strongly by sustainability and transparency.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Hellman, portfolio manager, Taaleri Real Estate, +358 44 544 4445

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com







