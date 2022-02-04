U.S. markets closed

TAAT™ Adds Inaugural Merchandise Collection to its TryTAAT E-Commerce Portal

On Friday, February 4, 2022 the Company released its inaugural collection of TAAT&#x002122; branded apparel on its TryTAAT e-commerce portal. Being a popular request from consumers and investors alike, TAAT&#x002122; believes its merchandise collection can be a catalyst for brand loyalty and brand awareness as the Company continues its commercialization efforts in the United States and abroad.
While TAAT&#x002122; logo merchandise will primarily be sold to consumers and investors for personal use, it can also be utilized by the Company for various promotional purposes. For example, in the image above TAAT&#x002122; logo hats are shown as part of a trade show display alongside TAAT&#x002122; packs and other visual merchandising features. In 2022 the Company is exploring opportunities to strategically place garments and accessories with the TAAT&#x002122; logo to build awareness of the brand.
LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its first collection of TAAT™ branded merchandise is now available for purchase on the TryTAAT e-commerce portal (http://trytaat.com). As the base of consumers who regularly use TAAT™ products steadily grew throughout 2021 after the product’s first launch in Ohio, the Company announced in its October 6, 2021 press release that it would be releasing a line of branded merchandise in Q1 2022 with an objective of strengthening loyalty to and awareness of the TAAT™ brand. Limited private releases of TAAT™ apparel (such as the TAAT™ logo hats worn by entourage members of champion boxer Floyd Mayweather on June 6, 2021) appear to have generated a desirable level of interest and engagement, particularly with the presence of the Company’s “Beyond Nicotine™” slogan. Numerous consumers and investors have inquired about potential future availability of TAAT™ merchandise, with many based in international markets where TAAT™ has not yet launched. The Company therefore intends to leverage this enthusiasm by providing fans of TAAT™ the opportunity to express their support through branded merchandise that can be worn, used, or displayed.

The full current selection of TAAT™ merchandise can be viewed and purchased through the following link: http://trytaat.com/merch

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff0a2741-9be3-4022-8902-c9fc83a2ca9d

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

In addition to distributing TAAT™ merchandise through TryTAAT, the Company has identified several other possible applications for its branded apparel and accessories in business development initiatives. Select U.S. retailers who carry TAAT™ products may soon be given the option to carry TAAT™ merchandise in-store as well. The Company also anticipates TAAT™ merchandise could be offered as prizes for promotions and contests, with a larger scope of eligible recipients compared to those who can receive packs or cartons of TAAT™ due to regulations in certain jurisdictions. Furthermore, by maintaining an ample inventory of TAAT™ merchandise, the Company can furnish branded gear to personnel engaged for promotional purposes (e.g., influencers and celebrities, event teams, etc.) on relatively short notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba8afbe2-4b49-4c12-b85e-a15e8f7422bb

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Great strides have been made since we launched TAAT™ at retail for the first time in Ohio in December 2020. At that time, and for much of 2021, the TAAT™ brand was still relatively new and not quite at the point where it made sense to offer merchandise to the general public, especially if it stood to displace our in-house bandwidth for commercializing TAAT™ as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes, which is our highest priority. As TAAT™ gained popularity, more and more people from around the world kept asking us about whether or not we’ll be offering merchandise. Now that we have established a footprint in the tobacco industry and our team has scaled accordingly, it is a pleasure for us to release the inaugural collection of TAAT™ logo gear to the general public. I believe this will be an invaluable promotional instrument for us as we seek to align our offerings with the world’s leading CPG brands, many of which also incorporate branded merchandise into their respective global marketing strategies.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential benefits from the launch of the TAAT™ merchandise collection. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


