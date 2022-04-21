U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.50
    +18.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,182.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,083.00
    +78.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.60
    +8.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.40
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    -1.20 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9500
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,602.47
    +245.35 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.94
    +2.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.34
    -10.88 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

TAAT® Agreement to Acquire Ohio-Based Tobacco Distributor Becomes Definitive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOBAF

Picture 1

In the video clip above, various footage from HLND&#x002019;s facility in Canton, Ohio is shown. The Company is acquiring HLND with an objective of optimizing the TAAT&#xae; supply chain to pursue benefits such as enhanced oversight of the movement of TAAT&#xae; at the wholesale level in the north-central region of the United States, as well as the opportunity to strengthen its operating margins by handling certain aspects of TAAT&#xae; distribution in-house.
In the video clip above, various footage from HLND’s facility in Canton, Ohio is shown. The Company is acquiring HLND with an objective of optimizing the TAAT® supply chain to pursue benefits such as enhanced oversight of the movement of TAAT® at the wholesale level in the north-central region of the United States, as well as the opportunity to strengthen its operating margins by handling certain aspects of TAAT® distribution in-house.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that its agreement to acquire HLND Holdings, Inc. (“HLND”), which is to become the Company’s in-house distribution arm for the north-central region of the United States starting this year, is moving forward after the agreement has become definitive. In a press release dated February 25, 2022, the Company announced its initial agreement to acquire HLND for a purchase price of CAD $6,604,000 in cash and equity (full details of purchase terms are provided in the February 25, 2022 press release). The Company has made a payment of CAD $400,000 towards the CAD $1,254,760 cash portion of the purchase price. Closing of this transaction is expected to occur within ten business days, during which time the Company and HLND are implementing an agreed-upon tax structure. Through this acquisition of HLND, TAAT® will obtain access to a network of more than 5,000 convenience stores in and around Ohio through a combination of direct and indirect relationships.

As TAAT® becomes a national-scale brand in the tobacco alternatives industry, the Company is seeking to align its practices with certain industry leaders who have converted the distribution components of their respective supply chains into in-house business units to realize benefits that can include cost efficiency and improved visibility into the movement of product to the end consumer. In addition to TAAT® and major brands of tobacco cigarettes, HLND also carries a full range of convenience store products such as candy, snacks, beverages, and paper products.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35512b77-509d-4696-a1a2-ad8b78adfe8b

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Our journey towards becoming a bigger player in the tobacco alternatives industry is rapidly accelerating, and we are thrilled to be moving forward with this acquisition deal of HLND which can provide us many advantages with respect to our operations in the United States. With experienced industry leadership on our side, we benefit from unparalleled insights when it comes to building a competitive edge in this dynamic and rapidly evolving space. We are excited to be taking the next steps as we seek to scale our business even further in 2022.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT® Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT®, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT®'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT® was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $812 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 Statista: Consumer Markets - Tobacco Products

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT® in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Closing of the transaction for TAAT® to acquire HLND as described in the press release, cooperation of HLND with respect to agreed-upon deal terms, potential benefits TAAT® could realize by acquiring HLND. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Netflix’s subscriber loss is a 'body blow to the bull case'

    The drop in Netflix’s subscriber count is a major setback for the company, Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao told Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • ‘The Fed always screws up.’ This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming market downturn.

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fell 5.6% on Wednesday after Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) declining subscriber figures sparked concerns of intensifying competition in the streaming arena. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The streaming pioneer said the launch of new streaming services from traditional entertainment companies was a key reason for its slowing growth.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

    What works? Jim Cramer says to invest in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate.

  • IBM stock pops on earnings beat, cloud growth

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss IBM stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Jumps On Accelerating Earnings Growth After Netflix, Facebook Slam Nasdaq

    Tesla stock popped late as earnings growth accelerates. Netflix and Facebook led Wednesday's Nasdaq retreat.

  • Hedge Fund Bets Against a SPAC Tied to Trump After Truth Social ‘Disaster’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management is betting against the shell company tied to Donald Trump, wagering that it will fail to get regulatory approval to merge with his media company and take it public. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBi