TAAT™ Announces Initial Application to List its Common Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted an initial application for its common shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States, one of the three tiers of the Nasdaq Stock Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc. in New York City. Last month, in a press release dated March 23, 2021 , the Company announced its common shares had been upgraded from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market, the highest tier of markets operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., requiring a professional third-party sponsor introduction and several other conditions for eligibility.



Following consultations with advisors, legal counsel, and the Company’s Board of Directors, TAAT™ has submitted an initial application to Nasdaq, Inc. for its common shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More information regarding the listing application process can be found in the Nasdaq Initial Listing Guide at the following link: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/assets/initialguide.pdf

Potential benefits of the Company’s shares being listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market could include the following:

Additional opportunities to attract institutional and retail investors, thus enabling the Company to expand its investor base in the United States and potentially globally;

Greater visibility of the Company and its business activities, as well as its accomplishments to date and strategies for future growth;

Potentially increased liquidity of the Company’s common shares; and

Amplified overall market presence for the Company, which would stand to augment shareholder value

In a press release dated December 22, 2020 , the Company announced that after it became a “post-revenue” company it had been added to two indices of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), including the CSE Composite Index® as well as its subset CSE25™ Index, representing the top 25 companies of the CSE Composite Index® by market capitalization. More information about the CSE indices can be found at the following link: https://www.thecse.com/en/trading/market-activity/cse-indices

The listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market remains subject to the review and approval of the initial listing application and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella commented, “Ever since TAAT™ became publicly traded on June 22, 2020, we have made great strides in our efforts to gain market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry. Between listings in American and European markets, as well as our rapid ascension of the ranks in the OTC markets, I believe we have consistently strengthened our value proposition to investors around the world as a firm positioned to create long-term value in providing a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+. We look forward to working with Nasdaq, Inc. in navigating this application process as I believe being listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market could considerably strengthen our long-term prospects as a public company.”

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

