TAAT® Announces Lineup of Quarterly Investor Events Through Fiscal Q2 2023

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce its initial schedule of investor events for the next twelve months hosted by TAAT® CEO Michael Saxon and CFO Joel Dumaresq. Each event will follow the Company’s quarterly fiscal reporting periods and will primarily consist of discussion by management of financial results and material business developments from the preceding fiscal quarter. In addition, the Company will solicit questions from investors prior to each event to be addressed by management. The current schedule of quarterly investor events is provided below.



TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “I consider it essential for shareholders to have access to open and transparent communication with management and our first event of 2022 earlier this month was just the start. Today’s announcement builds on my promise made during that call to provide updates on a quarterly basis. I look forward to our upcoming event in September during which we will share more details about the two ‘focus’ markets we have prioritized for TAAT®.”

Reporting Period Date of Investor Event Event Start Time Fiscal Q3 2022 (three-month period ended July 31, 2022) Thursday, September 22, 2022 4:15 pm Eastern Fiscal Q4 2022 (three-month period ended October 31, 2022) Thursday, December 15, 2022 4:15 pm Eastern Fiscal Q1 2023 (three-month period ended January 31, 2023) Monday, March 20, 2023 4:15 pm Eastern Fiscal Q2 2023 (three-month period ended April 30, 2023) Thursday, June 15, 2023 4:15 pm Eastern

Please note that all dates and times are subject to change, and any such adjustments will promptly be iterated to investors using standard communication channels. Registration information and links will be provided well in advance of each investor event.

An audio recording of the July 6, 2022 TAAT® investor teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s YouTube channel through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quguVqd-2EY

For further information, please contact:

TAAT® Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatglobal.com

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging segments of the CPG industry. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in over 2,700 U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall net revenue in 2021, TAAT®’s facilities include a manufacturing plant in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

