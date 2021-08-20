U.S. markets closed

TAAT™ Distributor for U.K. and Ireland Places CAD $1,075,000 Order, Public Health England Issues Confirmation of Registration Authorizing TAAT™ to be Sold in Great Britain

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
Picture 1

The colourful packs of TAAT&#x002122; are visibly distinguished from packs of Marlboro (sold by Philip Morris International, to be discontinued in the United Kingdom by 2030) and Silk Cut (sold by Japan Tobacco International), both of which must be sold in &#x00201c;plain packaging&#x00201d; under U.K. law with minimal brand identifiers. As TAAT&#x002122; endeavours to fill the market gap in the United Kingdom that is set to result from Philip Morris International&#x002019;s discontinuation of tobacco cigarettes across the country, the eye-catching design of TAAT&#x002122; packs can provide a unique competitive advantage over the remaining tobacco firms, with two containers of TAAT&#x002122; currently destined for distribution in the U.K. as well as Ireland.
Picture 2

At a global level, Philip Morris International has been publicizing its intention to stop selling cigarettes altogether. On the &#x00201c;Smoke-Free Life&#x00201d; page of its corporate website, the firm states &#x00201c;At Philip Morris International, we are focused on our mission to one day stop selling cigarettes&#x00201d;. TAAT&#x002122; is closely following these initiatives to strategically introduce its tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes in markets where Philip Morris International intends to terminate cigarette sales, such as the United Kingdom where the tobacco giant has recently stated its plans to stop selling cigarettes by the end of the decade.
LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for two containers of TAAT™ valued at €720,000 (approximately CAD $1,075,000) from a wholesaler based in London, England who will be the exclusive distributor for TAAT™ in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In a press release dated April 30, 2021, the Company announced that this same distributor had placed an initial purchase order of €100,000 (approximately CAD $149,000), and subsequently detailed in a May 20, 2021 press release the competitive advantages TAAT™ would have compared to other tobacco brands in the United Kingdom, where tobacco cigarettes must be sold in “plain packaging”, as shown below. The Company’s distributor has also been granted a Confirmation of Registration to the Tobacco and Related Products and Regulatory Competent Authority from Public Health England, providing clearance for TAAT™ to be sold in all of Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f35cfb31-0197-42bf-99a7-bf1ca1cc6bc3

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

The launch of TAAT™ in the United Kingdom will coincide with anticipated market changes in the coming years resulting from the planned withdrawal of Philip Morris International from the tobacco cigarette category in the U.K. by the end of the decade, which the firm announced in late July 20211. With the recent ban of menthol cigarettes in the United Kingdom as of May 20, 20202, TAAT™ Menthol can provide legal-aged smokers who preferred mentholated tobacco cigarettes a familiar flavour profile that cannot be had with any combustible tobacco product in the country. Additionally, TAAT™ will be sold in the United Kingdom at an attractive price point compared to leading brands of tobacco cigarettes, which stands to allow legal-aged smokers in the United Kingdom to benefit from a cost savings by switching to TAAT™.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/106e0a92-529d-4e55-98a8-58710b37c10e

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Less than four months after our distributor for the U.K. and Ireland placed their initial purchase order valued at CAD $149,000, we are very pleased to have already received a second order for several times that amount, in addition to clearance from Public Health England for TAAT™ to be sold in all of Great Britain. We fully support Philip Morris International’s plan to stop selling tobacco cigarettes in the U.K., not just because it creates opportunities for us as we enter that market, but also because it validates what we’ve been saying all along… that smokers of legal age deserve access to a better choice than tobacco cigarettes. After adding distribution for TAAT™ in seven new U.S. states in two months we are thrilled to be executing our first international launches as the next chapter in our journey to make TAAT™ a global brand in the USD $814 billion tobacco industry.”

Sources

1 - https://www.npr.org/2021/07/26/1020571339/marlboro-maker-ceo-says-the-company-plans-to-stop-selling-smokes-in-the-u-k

2 - https://www.acs.org.uk/advice/menthol-ban

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the introduction of TAAT™ to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and anticipated changes to the tobacco products sector in the United Kingdom as a result of Philip Morris International’s stated plan to stop selling cigarettes in the market by 2030. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


